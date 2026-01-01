The LX by MULK Offices

Description

The benchmark of commercial architecture for a new generation of entrepreneurs at Arjan. The LX Business Center is the epitome of a sophisticated business space, where thoughtful proportions, concise lines and the integration of green elements into the design form a harmonious architecture. The bright interiors create an atmosphere conducive to new ideas and successful business. Key features - Most of the rooms have private balconies overlooking Miracle Garden, which is rare for commercial buildings. - Five high-speed elevators, well-thought-out service areas and double-height lobbies emphasize the premium status. - For maximum convenience, 234 parking spaces are provided, as well as valet parking services, which guarantees a comfortable arrival of employees, customers and guests at any time. - Fitness studios, pharmacies, wellness centers and beauty salons are within walking distance. Location advantages The project is located just a few minutes from Dubai's key transportation arteries — Sheikh Zayed Road, Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road. Due to the future metro line that will pass through the area, travelling will become even more convenient. Dubai Hills Mall and Global Village Theme Park can be reached in 10 minutes, and the popular Burj Al Arab and Burj Khalifa locations can be reached in 20 minutes. Dubai International Airport is a 25-minute drive away.