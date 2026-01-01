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HomeReal Estate CatalogThe Hudson

The Hudson

13, Tulip Park, District JVC 15, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 2
1 / 2
Building
Building
Developer
Opal Crystal
Total area
from 31 m² to 102 m²
Number of bedrooms
1
Starting price
from 182 135 $from 3 817 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
80%
Tax on signing SPA
5%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 3
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
31 – 54
182 135 – 218 072
4 017 – 5 766
1 bedroom
51 – 102
272 522 – 390 679
3 817 – 5 266

Description

Refined harmony of forms in the heart of a prestigious district. The Hudson is an innovative project built on the core ideas of balance, functionality, and high quality. The residential complex is designed for comfortable daily living and private relaxation surrounded by nature. Key Features — Eclectic apartment design that harmoniously combines loft style, natural wood, and vintage accents. — Built-in kitchen island with stone finish, custom-made furniture, and Bosch appliances. — Private terraces are enclosed, creating an individual space for relaxation and work. — On the grounds of the clubhouse: an outdoor pool, a children's playground, sports courts, a two-level guest lobby, and a modern gym. — Multi-level parking lot with electric vehicle charging stations. — Pet-friendly residence. Location Advantages The apartment complex is located in a quiet family community, within walking distance of clinics, schools, supermarkets, restaurants, and cafes. The drive to Circle Mall, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club, Golf Course, Dubai Marina, and Palm Jumeirah takes 10–20 minutes. You can reach Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, Dubai Opera, and Coca-Cola Arena in 25–30 minutes. Dubai International Airport is a 25-minute drive away.

Location

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13, Tulip Park, District JVC 15, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC)

Dubai
Quiet, family-oriented gated community with green parks and water canals. The neighborhood is located in the center of the city near the main attractions. It has a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. Here will be comfortable for families with children and everyone who prefers a measured lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport230 m
School1 km
Shop190 m
Medical center650 m
Airport32 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Basketball Court
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
  • Tennis court
Territory
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
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