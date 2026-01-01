Description

Refined harmony of forms in the heart of a prestigious district. The Hudson is an innovative project built on the core ideas of balance, functionality, and high quality. The residential complex is designed for comfortable daily living and private relaxation surrounded by nature. Key Features — Eclectic apartment design that harmoniously combines loft style, natural wood, and vintage accents. — Built-in kitchen island with stone finish, custom-made furniture, and Bosch appliances. — Private terraces are enclosed, creating an individual space for relaxation and work. — On the grounds of the clubhouse: an outdoor pool, a children's playground, sports courts, a two-level guest lobby, and a modern gym. — Multi-level parking lot with electric vehicle charging stations. — Pet-friendly residence. Location Advantages The apartment complex is located in a quiet family community, within walking distance of clinics, schools, supermarkets, restaurants, and cafes. The drive to Circle Mall, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club, Golf Course, Dubai Marina, and Palm Jumeirah takes 10–20 minutes. You can reach Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, Dubai Opera, and Coca-Cola Arena in 25–30 minutes. Dubai International Airport is a 25-minute drive away.