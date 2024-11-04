Catalog
The Chedi by Devmark

949/1, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
The Devmark Group
Total area
from 330 m² to 1478 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 2 to 5
Starting price
from 2 787 742 $

Payment Plan *

On Signing SPA
10%
Before Completion
45%
Upon Handover
10%
Post Handover
35%
Post Handover Installment Period
30 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2029
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.2 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors52
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment, Duplex
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
2 bedrooms
330
2 787 742 – 2 904 890
8 438 – 8 793
3 bedrooms
528
3 936 665 – 5 622 871
7 448 – 10 631
4 bedrooms
687
6 535 056 – 7 964 599
9 499 – 11 577
Description

The Chedi Private Residences sets a new standard for luxury living in Dubai. An architectural marvel designed by Bruno Guelaff Studio, this development offers exclusive residences with breathtaking views of Palm Jumeirah and the Arabian Gulf from a height of 250 meters. Key Features — The collection includes villas, duplexes, and the three-story Pinnacle Mansion, featuring floor-to-ceiling windows and sky gardens that open up to panoramic views of Dubai’s skyline. — Interiors are crafted in a minimalist style, incorporating travertine, Italian Pedini kitchens, and Miele appliances. Bathrooms are equipped with smart mirrors and premium sanitary fittings from Kohler and Hansgrohe. — World-class amenities spread across three levels—Ground Social, Resort Social, and Sky Social. Residents can enjoy a 60-meter lagoon-style pool, a spa center, indoor and outdoor fitness zones, jogging tracks, a young residents' club, private yoga rooms, and a dedicated cinema hall. — Five-star hotel services include valet parking, 24/7 security, postal handling, event planning, and professional landscaping care. — A selection of à la carte services is available, such as a personal butler, nanny services, dry cleaning, private dining with a chef, exclusive floral arrangements, and premium car care. Location Advantages Situated on Sheikh Zayed Road, the residence enjoys direct access to Dubai’s most iconic landmarks. Dubai Marina is just 6 minutes away, while Palm Jumeirah and Burj Al Arab can be reached in 10 minutes. Downtown Dubai and Jumeirah Beach Residence are within a 15-minute drive, and Dubai International Airport is 20 minutes away.

Location

949/1, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport700 m
Sea3 km
School2 km
Shop750 m
Medical center350 m
Metro station140 m
Airport30 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Paddle tennis
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Terrace

Developer

The Devmark Group

The Devmark Group

The leading real estate ecosystem in the UAE. The company has been providing expertise in consulting, investment, marketing and PropTech solutions since 2018. The goal is to optimize sales strategies and increase profitability.
More details

