The Chedi by Devmark

The Chedi Private Residences sets a new standard for luxury living in Dubai. An architectural marvel designed by Bruno Guelaff Studio, this development offers exclusive residences with breathtaking views of Palm Jumeirah and the Arabian Gulf from a height of 250 meters. Key Features — The collection includes villas, duplexes, and the three-story Pinnacle Mansion, featuring floor-to-ceiling windows and sky gardens that open up to panoramic views of Dubai’s skyline. — Interiors are crafted in a minimalist style, incorporating travertine, Italian Pedini kitchens, and Miele appliances. Bathrooms are equipped with smart mirrors and premium sanitary fittings from Kohler and Hansgrohe. — World-class amenities spread across three levels—Ground Social, Resort Social, and Sky Social. Residents can enjoy a 60-meter lagoon-style pool, a spa center, indoor and outdoor fitness zones, jogging tracks, a young residents' club, private yoga rooms, and a dedicated cinema hall. — Five-star hotel services include valet parking, 24/7 security, postal handling, event planning, and professional landscaping care. — A selection of à la carte services is available, such as a personal butler, nanny services, dry cleaning, private dining with a chef, exclusive floral arrangements, and premium car care. Location Advantages Situated on Sheikh Zayed Road, the residence enjoys direct access to Dubai’s most iconic landmarks. Dubai Marina is just 6 minutes away, while Palm Jumeirah and Burj Al Arab can be reached in 10 minutes. Downtown Dubai and Jumeirah Beach Residence are within a 15-minute drive, and Dubai International Airport is 20 minutes away.