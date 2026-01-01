Catalog
The Central Downtown by Aqua

2, 27A Street, Al Barsha South 3, Al Barsha South, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Aqua Properties
Total area
from 40 m² to 761 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 256 847 $from 1 904 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
50%
Post Handover
40%
Post Handover Installment Period
24 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2026
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings3
Number of floors24
Water supplyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
40 – 50
256 847 – 288 547
5 669 – 6 280
1 bedroom
65 – 171
364 100 – 648 302
3 782 – 5 556
2 bedrooms
134 – 226
591 301 – 826 926
3 646 – 4 409
3 bedrooms
202 – 761
823 559 – 1 450 752
1 904 – 4 067
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

A luxury residential development in the prestigious Arjan neighborhood will offer a harmonious blend of urban infrastructure and suburban tranquility. This innovative project includes studios and apartments with panoramic views of the famous Miracle Garden and Dubai Hills. Key project features For relaxation and strolls on the territory will be located green areas with a Japanese garden, swimming pool, colored fountain and outdoor cinema. For sports and active leisure there will be miniature golf, basketball and tennis courts, a climbing wall and a fitness center. There will be a dog walking area. The first floor of the complex will be occupied by stores and food courts. Infrastructure features The residential complex will be built in a quiet and safe neighborhood with many parks and squares. Nearby is a rich selection of stores, cafes, restaurants, beauty salons and health centers, several prestigious schools, kindergartens and medical facilities. Within walking distance is the large Circle Mall JVC shopping and entertainment center, the stadium and Dubai Autodrome. Near the main attractions The residential complex is located next door to one of the most colorful attractions in Dubai - Miracle Garden, which is adjacent to the Butterfly Garden. Transportation accessibility The location at the intersection of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Umm Suqeim Road and well-developed public transportation routes will allow you to quickly move around the city. It will take 20 minutes to reach the center of Dubai. Dubai International Airport is 25 minutes away by car.

Location

View on map
2, 27A Street, Al Barsha South 3, Al Barsha South, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Arjan

Dubai
Arjan is an actively developing neighborhood, which is part of the large Dubailand area. It has a developed infrastructure and convenient transportation. The community will suit both young professionals and families with children.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport800 m
School1 km
Shop250 m
Medical center2 km
Metro station9 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Spa-center
Sport
  • Basketball Court
  • Golf course
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Park
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Beauty shop
  • Shop
