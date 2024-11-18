Catalog
The Carlyle Residences by H&H

1/2, Al Mustaqbal Street, Zaabeel, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
Developer
H&H Development
Total area
from 465 m² to 742 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 2 to 4
Starting price
from 8 764 872 $from 17 030 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
On Signing SPA
10%
Before Completion
30%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2028
Interior finishesDecorated
Ceiling height2.7 m
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
2 bedrooms
465
8 861 536 – 10 497 478
19 054 – 22 572
3 bedrooms
514 – 639
8 764 872 – 11 918 581
17 030 – 18 647
4 bedrooms
742
14 144 040 – 16 755 067
19 052 – 22 569
Brochure

Description

Luxurious residential tower from a legendary hotel brand in the heart of DIFC. The Carlyle Residences' striking gold façade was designed by renowned British architect Sir David Chipperfield. Here, classic chic blends seamlessly with modern sophistication, impeccable service with generous design, and artistic expression with attention to detail. Key features - The apartments are decorated under the guidance of renowned designer Tristan Auer. The finishes are made of natural, high-quality materials: marble, warm woods, travertine floors, bronze accents, and glass surfaces. - Residents have the option of choosing fully furnished interiors from The Carlyle team. - The complex's infrastructure includes a fitness studio, an outdoor pool with covered sun loungers, sun terraces, and a bar, as well as a sauna and steam room with spacious changing rooms finished in natural stone. - Residence owners can enjoy the amenities of The Carlyle hotel, located in the same building. The legendary Café Carlyle with cabaret shows, signature restaurants, and a private club for community members are all available at any time. Location advantages The project has an advantageous location with excellent transport accessibility. Public transport stops, the Financial Centre metro station, and Sheikh Zayed Road are just a few minutes away. The Museum of the Future is 7 minutes away, Downtown Dubai's iconic locations are 10 minutes away, and Dubai Frame is 12 minutes away. The trip to Dubai International Airport takes 15 minutes.

Location

Transport accessibility

Public transport230 m
School1 km
Shop150 m
Medical center350 m
Metro station1 km
Airport13 km

Amenities

Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Restaurant/cafe

News

