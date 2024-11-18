The Carlyle Residences by H&H

Description

Luxurious residential tower from a legendary hotel brand in the heart of DIFC. The Carlyle Residences' striking gold façade was designed by renowned British architect Sir David Chipperfield. Here, classic chic blends seamlessly with modern sophistication, impeccable service with generous design, and artistic expression with attention to detail. Key features - The apartments are decorated under the guidance of renowned designer Tristan Auer. The finishes are made of natural, high-quality materials: marble, warm woods, travertine floors, bronze accents, and glass surfaces. - Residents have the option of choosing fully furnished interiors from The Carlyle team. - The complex's infrastructure includes a fitness studio, an outdoor pool with covered sun loungers, sun terraces, and a bar, as well as a sauna and steam room with spacious changing rooms finished in natural stone. - Residence owners can enjoy the amenities of The Carlyle hotel, located in the same building. The legendary Café Carlyle with cabaret shows, signature restaurants, and a private club for community members are all available at any time. Location advantages The project has an advantageous location with excellent transport accessibility. Public transport stops, the Financial Centre metro station, and Sheikh Zayed Road are just a few minutes away. The Museum of the Future is 7 minutes away, Downtown Dubai's iconic locations are 10 minutes away, and Dubai Frame is 12 minutes away. The trip to Dubai International Airport takes 15 minutes.