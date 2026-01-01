The Boulevard by Prestige One

Description

An oasis of inspiration and dynamism in the heart of Dubai. The Boulevard is an innovative residential development that redefines the standards of modern luxury. The unique design and thoughtfully designed spaces create the perfect atmosphere for comfortable living surrounded by modern amenities and scenic views. Key Features — The interiors are designed in an Art Nouveau style using premium materials: natural light wood, porcelain stoneware, glass panels and silver marble. The harmony of caramel, beige and wheat colors fills the space with warmth, and panoramic windows provide natural light and breathtaking views. The kitchens are equipped with appliances of German and Italian brands, emphasizing high quality standards. — The complex's infrastructure offers residents many unique areas: swimming pools, a fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment, a children's playroom, a Jacuzzi, a creative studio with easels, a podcast recording room, and a movie theater with soft seating. For entertainment, game rooms with VR and arcade machines are available, as well as co-working and lounge areas for relaxing and working. — Unique spaces include a green maze, observation deck and relaxation locations. For children, there is a “little explorers' zone”, where intellectual areas are combined with play spaces to promote their development and leisure. Location advantages The complex is located near the key thoroughfares of Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road, providing excellent transportation accessibility. Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai can be reached in 20 minutes, while Kite Beach and Jumeirah Beach can be reached in 25 minutes. Dubai International Airport is just 30 minutes away.