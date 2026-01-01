Catalog
The Boulevard by Prestige One

24/1, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Prestige One Developments
Total area
from 40 m² to 138 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 196 869 $from 3 446 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
6%
Upon Handover
10%
Post Handover
54%
Post Handover Installment Period
65 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ3 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.2 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors18
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
40 – 49
196 869 – 206 943
4 164 – 4 838
2 bedrooms
95 – 138
382 301 – 476 242
3 446 – 4 014
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

An oasis of inspiration and dynamism in the heart of Dubai. The Boulevard is an innovative residential development that redefines the standards of modern luxury. The unique design and thoughtfully designed spaces create the perfect atmosphere for comfortable living surrounded by modern amenities and scenic views. Key Features — The interiors are designed in an Art Nouveau style using premium materials: natural light wood, porcelain stoneware, glass panels and silver marble. The harmony of caramel, beige and wheat colors fills the space with warmth, and panoramic windows provide natural light and breathtaking views. The kitchens are equipped with appliances of German and Italian brands, emphasizing high quality standards. — The complex's infrastructure offers residents many unique areas: swimming pools, a fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment, a children's playroom, a Jacuzzi, a creative studio with easels, a podcast recording room, and a movie theater with soft seating. For entertainment, game rooms with VR and arcade machines are available, as well as co-working and lounge areas for relaxing and working. — Unique spaces include a green maze, observation deck and relaxation locations. For children, there is a “little explorers' zone”, where intellectual areas are combined with play spaces to promote their development and leisure. Location advantages The complex is located near the key thoroughfares of Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road, providing excellent transportation accessibility. Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai can be reached in 20 minutes, while Kite Beach and Jumeirah Beach can be reached in 25 minutes. Dubai International Airport is just 30 minutes away.

Location

View on map
24/1, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubailand

Dubai
Dubailand is one of the largest districts of the emirate, which is called “a city within a city”. It has all the infrastructure necessary for life and a well-developed transportation network. The community is suitable for families with children and all those who prefer a measured lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport140 m
School4 km
Shop4 km
Airport24 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Coworking
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Open balcony
  • Terrace

Developer

Prestige One Developments

Prestige One Developments

A leading developer in Dubai specializing in creating luxury residential properties. Since its inception in 2007, the company has been actively developing projects across the globe including Turkey, UK, USA and Canada, as well as focusing on high yield investments in the UAE.
More details
