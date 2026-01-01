Description

The Bay Interiors by Missoni is an exclusive residential project on the Dubai Islands that combines modern luxury with the distinctive aesthetic of the Italian brand Missoni. Elegant interiors, resort-style amenities, and a prime coastal location create a unique living experience in one of Dubai’s most promising neighborhoods. Key features - All apartments are delivered finished with high-quality materials, built-in appliances and storage systems, high ceilings, and panoramic windows. - Residents have access to: a gym, a yoga space, a playground and a basketball court, a pickleball court, running and walking trails, lounge areas, a Zen garden, separate pools for adults and children, and more. Location advantages The project is located just 5 minutes from the Infinity Bridge, which connects the islands to the mainland. It takes 11 minutes to reach the Waterfront Market and 18 minutes to reach the Dubai Festival City Mall. The trip to the Museum of the Future takes 25 minutes, to the Business Bay district—30 minutes, and to popular landmarks such as the Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Mall—35 minutes. Dubai International Airport is a 20-minute drive away.