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HomeReal Estate CatalogThe Bay Interiors by Missoni

The Bay Interiors by Missoni

Dubai Islands, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 3
1 / 3
Building
Building
Building
Developer
Tomorrow World
Total area
from 93 m² to 329 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 2 to 4
Starting price
from 678 464 $from 7 261 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
On Signing SPA
10%
Before Completion
30%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
Item 1 of 5
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ3 2029
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors18
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
2 bedrooms
93 – 114
678 464 – 944 460
7 261 – 8 270
3 bedrooms
145 – 155
1 352 301 – 1 497 958
9 276 – 9 651
4 bedrooms
329
3 457 664
10 484
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

The Bay Interiors by Missoni is an exclusive residential project on the Dubai Islands that combines modern luxury with the distinctive aesthetic of the Italian brand Missoni. Elegant interiors, resort-style amenities, and a prime coastal location create a unique living experience in one of Dubai’s most promising neighborhoods. Key features - All apartments are delivered finished with high-quality materials, built-in appliances and storage systems, high ceilings, and panoramic windows. - Residents have access to: a gym, a yoga space, a playground and a basketball court, a pickleball court, running and walking trails, lounge areas, a Zen garden, separate pools for adults and children, and more. Location advantages The project is located just 5 minutes from the Infinity Bridge, which connects the islands to the mainland. It takes 11 minutes to reach the Waterfront Market and 18 minutes to reach the Dubai Festival City Mall. The trip to the Museum of the Future takes 25 minutes, to the Business Bay district—30 minutes, and to popular landmarks such as the Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Mall—35 minutes. Dubai International Airport is a 20-minute drive away.

Location

View on map
Dubai Islands, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubai Islands

Dubai
Dubai Islands – an island cluster featuring resort infrastructure, waterfront promenades, and access to the Arabian Gulf.
More details

Transport accessibility

Airport20 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Basketball Court
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Terrace
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