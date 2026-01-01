Catalog
The Autograph S Series

2B, Hallab Boulevard, District JVC 15, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  1. Exteriors
Developer
Green Properties Development
Total area
from 184 m² to 191 m²
Number of bedrooms
2
Starting price
from 885 187 $from 4 634 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
On Signing SPA
15%
Before Completion
25%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 5
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.4 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors42
Water supplyYes
Unit typesVilla
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
2 bedrooms
184 – 191
885 187
4 634 – 4 811
Brochure

Description

Luxury residential complex in Jumeirah Village Circle. Clubhouse The Autograph S Series offers the perfect blend of stylish architecture, spacious living spaces and lush greenery. Experience the harmony of luxury and comfort. Key Features - The apartments feature designer finishes in light neutral colours, panoramic windows, balconies and built-in German appliances. - Thanks to the ‘Smart Home’ system installed in all lots, will reduce the carbon footprint of the residence. Its volume is comparable to 6241 big trees. - Residents have access to a gym, a separate swimming pool for children and adults, a children's playground, and a lounge area. Community Infrastructure Jumeirah Village Circle is a quiet and safe neighbourhood with parks and walking paths. The houses arranged in a circle make the community look like a cosy little town, suitable for families with children. Kids World Nursery JVC, Erudio Early Childhood Centre, JSS International School and Aster Clinic JVC, Carewell Clinics, Right Health Karama Medical Centre can be reached in 3-5 minutes. Location Advantages The project has an exit to Al Khalil Road motorway which provides access to the major attractions of the city. IMG Worlds of Adventure is 15 minutes away, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall and Dubai Marina are 20 minutes away and Dubai Frame is 25 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 28 minutes away.

Location

2B, Hallab Boulevard, District JVC 15, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC)

Dubai
Quiet, family-oriented gated community with green parks and water canals. The neighborhood is located in the center of the city near the main attractions. It has a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. Here will be comfortable for families with children and everyone who prefers a measured lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport250 m
School600 m
Shop500 m
Medical center600 m
Airport30 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
Territory
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Terrace
