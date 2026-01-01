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HomeReal Estate CatalogThe Artery Residence by Imkan

The Artery Residence by Imkan

Pixel Tower 1, Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 5
1 / 5
Building
Building
Building
Building
Building
Developer
Imkan Properties LLC
Total area
from 48 m² to 344 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 4
Starting price
from 284 487 $from 5 156 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
30%
Upon Handover
60%
Tax on signing SPA
2%
  1. On Booking
    10%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2029
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment, Duplex
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
48
284 487 – 289 660
5 913 – 5 998
1 bedroom
85 – 101
443 778 – 588 094
5 169 – 5 794
3 bedrooms
210 – 221
1 185 235 – 1 348 611
5 620 – 6 080
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

An elegant residential complex on Al-Reem Island in Abu Dhabi. The Artery Residence clubhouse is designed for those who appreciate striking architecture, comfort, and a dynamic lifestyle. It is a space where the energy of the city blends harmoniously with the tranquility of the coast. Key features - The apartments are delivered fully finished with high-quality materials: laminate flooring with a natural wood grain, designer panels and decorative veneer, decorative stainless steel elements, kitchens with laminated cabinet fronts, accent mirrored surfaces, and ceramic tile in bathrooms and kitchen areas. - Thanks to spacious interiors, high ceilings, panoramic windows, and large balconies, the residences are filled with natural light and offer picturesque views of the water. - Residents have access to: a gym, a yoga space, walking paths, a spa, an infinity pool, lounge areas, barbecue terraces, a podcast recording studio, a movie theater, a coworking space, and more. Location advantages The project is located in an area with excellent transportation access. Abu Dhabi’s city center, the Louvre Abu Dhabi, the Zayed Museum, and the Guggenheim Museum are all approximately 20 minutes away. The drive to Abu Dhabi International Airport takes 30 minutes, and to Al Maktoum International Airport—50 minutes.

Location

View on map
Pixel Tower 1, Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Area Al Reem Island

Abu Dhabi
Al Reem Island is a natural island and a rapidly developing neighborhood in Abu Dhabi. Residential and transportation infrastructures are well developed here. The community will suit young people, professionals, expats, investors.
More details

Transport accessibility

Sea500 m
School1 km
Shop350 m
Medical center1 km
Airport16 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Billiard room
  • Cinema
For children
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Conference room
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
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