The Artery Residence by Imkan

Description

An elegant residential complex on Al-Reem Island in Abu Dhabi. The Artery Residence clubhouse is designed for those who appreciate striking architecture, comfort, and a dynamic lifestyle. It is a space where the energy of the city blends harmoniously with the tranquility of the coast. Key features - The apartments are delivered fully finished with high-quality materials: laminate flooring with a natural wood grain, designer panels and decorative veneer, decorative stainless steel elements, kitchens with laminated cabinet fronts, accent mirrored surfaces, and ceramic tile in bathrooms and kitchen areas. - Thanks to spacious interiors, high ceilings, panoramic windows, and large balconies, the residences are filled with natural light and offer picturesque views of the water. - Residents have access to: a gym, a yoga space, walking paths, a spa, an infinity pool, lounge areas, barbecue terraces, a podcast recording studio, a movie theater, a coworking space, and more. Location advantages The project is located in an area with excellent transportation access. Abu Dhabi’s city center, the Louvre Abu Dhabi, the Zayed Museum, and the Guggenheim Museum are all approximately 20 minutes away. The drive to Abu Dhabi International Airport takes 30 minutes, and to Al Maktoum International Airport—50 minutes.