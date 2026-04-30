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HomeReal Estate CatalogTara Park

Tara Park

112, Al Matla'i Street, Marina Square, Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 2
1 / 2
Building
Building
Developer
Modon Properties
Total area
from 123 m² to 190 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 2 to 3
Starting price
from 669 026 $from 5 166 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
5%
On Signing SPA
5%
Before Completion
30%
Upon Handover
60%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    5%
Item 1 of 5
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2030
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings4
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesPlanning

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
2 bedrooms
123 – 147
669 026 – 759 428
5 166 – 5 431
3 bedrooms
190
990 878
5 199
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Residential complex Tara Park is located in the heart of Reem Island – one of the fastest-growing areas of Abu Dhabi. The project creates a comfortable environment for living, leisure, and everyday activities. Key Features – Spacious 1–3 bedroom apartments with well-thought-out layouts, panoramic windows, and modern finishes. – The central infrastructure includes a main and children’s swimming pool, a fully equipped gym, co-working spaces, and lounge areas for relaxation and work. – Residents also have access to walking paths, landscaped green areas, sports courts, children’s play zones, as well as a retail gallery and direct access to Reem Mall. Location Advantages Fay Park, educational institutions, and key city destinations are within walking distance. ADGM and The Galleria Mall can be reached in about 5 minutes. Downtown Abu Dhabi is approximately a 5-minute drive away. Louvre Abu Dhabi is 15 minutes away, and Zayed International Airport can be reached in 25 minutes.

Location

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112, Al Matla'i Street, Marina Square, Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Area Al Reem Island

Abu Dhabi
Al Reem Island is a natural island and a rapidly developing neighborhood in Abu Dhabi. Residential and transportation infrastructures are well developed here. The community will suit young people, professionals, expats, investors.
More details

Transport accessibility

School3 km
Shop200 m
Medical center900 m
Airport29 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Open balcony
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Terrace
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