Description

Residential complex Tara Park is located in the heart of Reem Island – one of the fastest-growing areas of Abu Dhabi. The project creates a comfortable environment for living, leisure, and everyday activities. Key Features – Spacious 1–3 bedroom apartments with well-thought-out layouts, panoramic windows, and modern finishes. – The central infrastructure includes a main and children’s swimming pool, a fully equipped gym, co-working spaces, and lounge areas for relaxation and work. – Residents also have access to walking paths, landscaped green areas, sports courts, children’s play zones, as well as a retail gallery and direct access to Reem Mall. Location Advantages Fay Park, educational institutions, and key city destinations are within walking distance. ADGM and The Galleria Mall can be reached in about 5 minutes. Downtown Abu Dhabi is approximately a 5-minute drive away. Louvre Abu Dhabi is 15 minutes away, and Zayed International Airport can be reached in 25 minutes.