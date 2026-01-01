Catalog
Talea by Beyond

Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Building
Building
Developer
Beyond Properties
Total area
from 122 m² to 414 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 2 to 4
Starting price
from 1 034 445 $from 8 454 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
30%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2029
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors45
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
2 bedrooms
122 – 135
1 034 445 – 1 200 272
8 454 – 8 844
4 bedrooms
414
6 475 696
15 622
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Emerald oasis of natural tranquility on the shore of the Persian Gulf. The residential tower Talea is located in the Forest District of Dubai Maritime City and embodies the concept of harmonious unity with the surrounding world. The project is designed for those who value sustainability and premium comfort in an urban environment. Key Features — Biophilic architecture with organic forms and expansive glass panoramas. Greenery climbs along the exterior walls and fills the lush gardens, allowing residents to relax in the sprawling shade of plants. — Finishes made from natural materials in forest tones, stone countertops, built-in furniture with natural textures, and fully equipped kitchens with appliances from European brands. — Comprehensive infrastructure includes a rooftop infinity pool, a two-level gym, SPA and wellness zones, yoga and meditation areas, a multifunctional lounge, outdoor cinema, coworking spaces, children's playgrounds, and landscaped parks with walking trails. — Luxurious service is provided by 24/7 concierge support, video surveillance and security, high-speed elevators, valet parking, restaurants, and retail outlets with direct access to the promenade. Location Advantages The club residence is located in the tranquil Dubai Maritime City district. Proximity to major highways ensures convenient transportation access. Travel time to Mina Rashid is 5 minutes, to Jumeirah Beach — 10 minutes, to The Gold Souq — 15 minutes. The trip to DIFC and downtown with the iconic Burj Khalifa takes 20 minutes. Dubai International Airport is also 20 minutes from the complex.

Location

Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubai Maritime City

Dubai
Dubai Maritime City is a business district located on a man-made peninsula. The infrastructure and transportation network are rapidly developing, however, access to the sea is already provided. The community is suitable for investors, businessmen, young professionals.
More details

Transport accessibility

Sea650 m
Airport13 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Waterside
