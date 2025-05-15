Catalog
Sunset Bay by Imtiaz

Nakhlat Deira, Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Imtiaz Developments
Total area
from 78 m² to 151 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 596 083 $from 6 398 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2026
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings2
Number of floors12
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
78 – 104
596 083 – 680 190
6 540 – 7 642
2 bedrooms
133 – 151
868 289 – 966 099
6 398 – 6 528
Description

Timeless elegance on the shores of the Persian Gulf. Sunset Bay is a three buildings — Sunset Bay 1, Sunset Bay 2 and Sunset Bay 3 where refined living becomes an everyday experience. An ideal retreat to indulge in miles of golden beaches, the azure waters of the ocean, and the well-developed infrastructure of Dubai. Key Features — The interiors are designed in a modern style, featuring a palette of pristine white and Gainsboro gray, elegantly accented with ultramarine hues and adorned with crystal chandeliers reminiscent of shimmering diamonds. The finishes include natural wood, light marble, and premium materials, ensuring durability and comfort. — Exclusive amenities include an open-air cinema, panoramic pools, barbecue areas, lounge zones, waterfront relaxation spaces, and floating islands. Residents will also have access to a fitness center, clubhouse, and dedicated spaces for yoga. — Private terraces with ocean views provide the perfect setting to admire breathtaking sunsets and enjoy tranquil moments of solitude. Location Advantages The residence is situated in the prestigious Dubai Islands district, conveniently connected to the city's main transport arteries. Infinity Bridge and Waterfront Market are just 5 minutes away. Its proximity to Downtown Dubai and Dubai Mall makes it an ideal location for both leisure and daily living, with these key areas reachable in just 25 minutes. Dubai International Airport is a mere 12-minute drive away.

Location

Nakhlat Deira, Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubai Islands

Dubai
Dubai Islands is an archipelago of five man-made islands in the Persian Gulf. The community is known for its white-sand beaches. The lifestyle here will suit entrepreneurs, tourists and young people.
More details

Transport accessibility

Sea500 m
School5 km
Shop1 km
Medical center5 km
Airport13 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Conference room
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Terrace
  • Waterside

Developer

Imtiaz Developments

Imtiaz Developments

The company was founded in the UAE in October 2014 and has successfully developed and grown until now. The philosophy is based on an unwavering commitment to creating long-term value. The developer aims to revolutionize the real estate industry by setting new standards in design, functionality and sustainability.
More details

Catalog