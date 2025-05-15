Sunset Bay by Imtiaz

Description

Timeless elegance on the shores of the Persian Gulf. Sunset Bay is a three buildings — Sunset Bay 1, Sunset Bay 2 and Sunset Bay 3 where refined living becomes an everyday experience. An ideal retreat to indulge in miles of golden beaches, the azure waters of the ocean, and the well-developed infrastructure of Dubai. Key Features — The interiors are designed in a modern style, featuring a palette of pristine white and Gainsboro gray, elegantly accented with ultramarine hues and adorned with crystal chandeliers reminiscent of shimmering diamonds. The finishes include natural wood, light marble, and premium materials, ensuring durability and comfort. — Exclusive amenities include an open-air cinema, panoramic pools, barbecue areas, lounge zones, waterfront relaxation spaces, and floating islands. Residents will also have access to a fitness center, clubhouse, and dedicated spaces for yoga. — Private terraces with ocean views provide the perfect setting to admire breathtaking sunsets and enjoy tranquil moments of solitude. Location Advantages The residence is situated in the prestigious Dubai Islands district, conveniently connected to the city's main transport arteries. Infinity Bridge and Waterfront Market are just 5 minutes away. Its proximity to Downtown Dubai and Dubai Mall makes it an ideal location for both leisure and daily living, with these key areas reachable in just 25 minutes. Dubai International Airport is a mere 12-minute drive away.