Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeReal Estate CatalogSOULEVER by Beyond

SOULEVER by Beyond

Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 3
1 / 3
Building
Building
Building
Developer
Beyond Properties
Total area
from 78 m² to 268 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 799 727 $from 10 187 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2029
Number of buildings2
Number of floors31, 44
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
78 – 80
799 727 – 853 914
10 187 – 10 663
2 bedrooms
136 – 268
1 393 601 – 3 432 810
10 212 – 12 781
3 bedrooms
168 – 173
2 082 505 – 2 254 867
12 330 – 13 000
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

The two residential towers of Soulever, located on the waterfront in the dynamic district of Dubai Maritime City, reflect the best features of urban coastal living. The location combines privacy with quick access to the city’s business and cultural centers. The residences are designed for elegance, comfort, and style. Key Features – Homes with open layouts and floor-to-ceiling windows – Bright interiors with a focus on natural light and sea views – A full range of leisure and wellness amenities: infinity pools, fitness and wellness spaces, spa zones, and lounges – Landscaped green areas and outdoor community spaces for walking and relaxation Location Advantages Key coastal landmarks are located nearby: Mina Rashid Marina is just 5 minutes away, and Jumeirah Mosque is around 10 minutes. A drive to Downtown Dubai and Burj Khalifa takes about 12 minutes. Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina can be reached in 20 minutes, while Dubai International Airport (DXB) is only 15 minutes away.

Location

View on map
Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubai Maritime City

Dubai
Dubai Maritime City is a business district located on a man-made peninsula. The infrastructure and transportation network are rapidly developing, however, access to the sea is already provided. The community is suitable for investors, businessmen, young professionals.
More details

Transport accessibility

Sea500 m
School7 km
Shop500 m
Medical center5 km
Airport14 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Open balcony
  • Terrace
  • Waterside
Catalog