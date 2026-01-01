Sora Beach Residences by Aark

Description

Embracing the luxurious resort lifestyle on the picturesque Al Marjan Island, Sora Beach Residence is a masterpiece of coastal architecture by the renowned Japanese firm Nikken Sekkei. Immerse yourself in a world of exclusivity where contemporary amenities harmoniously blend with mesmerizing views of azure waters and pristine beaches. Key Features - Fully furnished apartments with built-in appliances and interiors designed by the award-winning British design firm, Shalini Misra. - Each residence features floor-to-ceiling windows, framing captivating views of the Arabian Gulf. - World-class amenities include: infinity pool, spa, splash pad, private beach, Japanese garden, lounge area, kids’ play area, running tracks. - Residents benefit from a three-level parking podium, concierge services, and 24-hour security. Community Infrastructure Al Marjan Island is an upscale leisure destination in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. Shaped like a coral reef, the island comprises four smaller islands. The main attraction is the pristine white-sandy beach that lines the shore. The community offers spas, restaurants, and opportunities for beach activities and water sports such as jet skiing, paddle boarding, and more. Location Advantages The islands are connected via Al Marjan Boulevard, which also links them to the mainland. RAK Mall is a 22-minute drive, while Al Hamra Mall is a 6-minute drive. RAK Medical Center Al Hamra is 7 minutes away. Ras Al Khaimah International Airport can be reached in 25 minutes, while Dubai International Airport is a 45-minute drive.