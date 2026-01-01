Catalog
Sora Beach Residences by Aark

Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island, Al Marjan Island, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
  1. Exteriors
Developer
Aark Developers
Total area
from 82 m² to 289 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 4
Starting price
from 865 856 $from 10 496 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
60%
Upon Handover
30%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2026
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.6 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors18
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
82 – 92
865 856 – 1 020 324
10 496 – 10 994
2 bedrooms
122 – 136
1 326 307 – 1 459 653
10 659 – 10 824
3 bedrooms
198 – 259
2 238 545 – 2 856 683
10 994 – 11 286
4 bedrooms
289
3 396 380 – 3 568 541
11 725 – 12 311
Brochure

Description

Embracing the luxurious resort lifestyle on the picturesque Al Marjan Island, Sora Beach Residence is a masterpiece of coastal architecture by the renowned Japanese firm Nikken Sekkei. Immerse yourself in a world of exclusivity where contemporary amenities harmoniously blend with mesmerizing views of azure waters and pristine beaches. Key Features - Fully furnished apartments with built-in appliances and interiors designed by the award-winning British design firm, Shalini Misra. - Each residence features floor-to-ceiling windows, framing captivating views of the Arabian Gulf. - World-class amenities include: infinity pool, spa, splash pad, private beach, Japanese garden, lounge area, kids’ play area, running tracks. - Residents benefit from a three-level parking podium, concierge services, and 24-hour security. Community Infrastructure Al Marjan Island is an upscale leisure destination in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. Shaped like a coral reef, the island comprises four smaller islands. The main attraction is the pristine white-sandy beach that lines the shore. The community offers spas, restaurants, and opportunities for beach activities and water sports such as jet skiing, paddle boarding, and more. Location Advantages The islands are connected via Al Marjan Boulevard, which also links them to the mainland. RAK Mall is a 22-minute drive, while Al Hamra Mall is a 6-minute drive. RAK Medical Center Al Hamra is 7 minutes away. Ras Al Khaimah International Airport can be reached in 25 minutes, while Dubai International Airport is a 45-minute drive.

Location

Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island, Al Marjan Island, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

Area Al Marjan Island

Ras Al Khaimah
Al Marjan is an archipelago of four man-made islands in the emirate of Ras El Khaimah. Residential infrastructure and transportation network are being actively developed here. The community will suit investors, expats, young people and those who enjoy a resort lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

Sea100 m
Airport36 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Spa-center
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Waterside
