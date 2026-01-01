Soma Residences by Origami

Description

An intimate residential complex on Dubai Islands, designed around the concept of modern Mediterranean living. Soma Residences offers a private atmosphere, spacious open areas, and a harmonious blend of architecture and nature. Key features - All apartments feature high-end finishes using natural wood tones and porcelain stoneware, built-in Bosch appliances, European plumbing fixtures by Geberit, Grohe, and Zucchetti, a “Smart Home” system, and panoramic windows with soundproofing. - The complex’s extensive amenities include: a fitness center equipped with Technogym equipment, a yoga studio, a padel court, a 20-meter infinity pool, a children’s pool, a café, a coworking space, spa treatment rooms, a sauna, a rooftop lounge area, and more. - The building is undergoing WELL Gold certification, confirming its compliance with high standards of comfort, sustainability, and resident well-being. Location advantages Despite being located on an island, the project maintains convenient access to central Dubai. It takes just 5 minutes to drive to the Infinity Bridge, which connects the island community to the mainland, and 8 minutes to get to Sheikh Zayed Road. It takes 4 minutes to reach the Waterfront Market, 13 minutes to famous locations like the Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa, and 15 minutes to the Palm Jumeirah area. Dubai International Airport is an 8-minute drive away.