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HomeReal Estate CatalogSoma Residences by Origami

Soma Residences by Origami

Dubai Islands, Dubai Islands, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 3
1 / 3
Building
Building
Building
Developer
Origami Development
Total area
from 81 m² to 218 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 454 731 $from 5 198 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
30%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2028
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors9
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment, Duplex
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
81
454 731
5 575
2 bedrooms
125
672 566
5 351
3 bedrooms
149
776 038
5 198
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

An intimate residential complex on Dubai Islands, designed around the concept of modern Mediterranean living. Soma Residences offers a private atmosphere, spacious open areas, and a harmonious blend of architecture and nature. Key features - All apartments feature high-end finishes using natural wood tones and porcelain stoneware, built-in Bosch appliances, European plumbing fixtures by Geberit, Grohe, and Zucchetti, a “Smart Home” system, and panoramic windows with soundproofing. - The complex’s extensive amenities include: a fitness center equipped with Technogym equipment, a yoga studio, a padel court, a 20-meter infinity pool, a children’s pool, a café, a coworking space, spa treatment rooms, a sauna, a rooftop lounge area, and more. - The building is undergoing WELL Gold certification, confirming its compliance with high standards of comfort, sustainability, and resident well-being. Location advantages Despite being located on an island, the project maintains convenient access to central Dubai. It takes just 5 minutes to drive to the Infinity Bridge, which connects the island community to the mainland, and 8 minutes to get to Sheikh Zayed Road. It takes 4 minutes to reach the Waterfront Market, 13 minutes to famous locations like the Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa, and 15 minutes to the Palm Jumeirah area. Dubai International Airport is an 8-minute drive away.

Location

View on map
Dubai Islands, Dubai Islands, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubai Islands

Dubai
Dubai Islands is an archipelago of five man-made islands in the Persian Gulf. The community is known for its white-sand beaches. The lifestyle here will suit entrepreneurs, tourists and young people.
More details

Transport accessibility

Sea1 km
Airport10 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Paddle tennis
For children
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Spa-center
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Restaurant/cafe
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