Embodiment of the European lifestyle with the warm character of the Mediterranean at JVC. Clean lines, soft shades, and expressive architecture of the Solena at The Orchard Place residential complex create an atmosphere of comfort and aesthetic pleasure. The name Solena comes from the Latin “sol” and the French ‘soleil’ — “sun” — and symbolizes a bright and joyful lifestyle. Here, every day is filled with harmony and tranquility. Key features - All apartments are finished in light colors and equipped with Bosch appliances and storage systems. - Kitchens feature glossy countertops and backsplashes made of artificial stone. Floors are made of material with a natural wood effect and porcelain stoneware. - Some residences have private pools. - The complex's infrastructure includes fitness room and yoga space, padel tennis court, playground, spa center, sauna, separate pools for adults and children, barbecue terrace, meeting rooms, lounge areas, landscaped gardens, and more. Location advantages The project is surrounded by a developed network of roads, providing easy access to the major highways Al Khail and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. Educational and medical facilities are located within a 5-10 minute radius. The Circle Mall shopping center is 5 minutes away, Dubai Miracle Garden is 10 minutes away, Dubai Marina and the Global Village international fair are 15 minutes away, and Palm Jumeirah beaches are 20 minutes away. Trip to Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport takes 30 minutes.