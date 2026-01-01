Catalog
SkyHills Astra by HRE

2/2, Umm Suqeim Street, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 2
1 / 2
Building
Building
Developer
HRE Development LLC
Total area
from 89 m² to 185 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 439 619 $from 4 596 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
15%
Upon Handover
25%
Post Handover
40%
Post Handover Installment Period
40 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 7
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings2
Number of floors43
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment, Duplex
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Freight elevatorYes

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
89 – 112
439 619 – 514 908
4 596 – 4 904
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Two luxury towers in Dubai Science Park. The wave-like S-shaped line on the facade of the SkyHills Astra residential complex creates a sense of movement, while the three-dimensional relief adds depth and makes the building's silhouette particularly memorable. Key features - Fully furnished apartments feature designer finishes in light neutral tones, built-in Teka appliances and storage systems, spacious interiors, panoramic windows, and balconies. - All green areas are watered with recycled water, which is collected and purified using a modern greywater reuse system. - Smart energy-efficient solutions help to significantly reduce energy consumption. - Charging stations are provided in designated parking spaces for electric vehicle owners. - Residents have access to a gym, yoga space, children's and sports playgrounds, a running track, a swimming pool, a sauna, lounge areas, meeting rooms, a library, and more. Location advantages The project is located in an area with convenient transport links. Major highways such as Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road are just a few minutes away. The Mall of the Emirates and Emirates Hills are 15 minutes away, while Dubai Marina and the popular Burj Al Arab are 25 minutes away. The trip to Dubai International Airport takes 35 minutes.

Location

View on map
2/2, Umm Suqeim Street, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Al Barsha

Dubai
Al Barsha is a residential area in the western part of Dubai. It has a developed infrastructure and transportation network. The community will be comfortable for families with children, young people, expats, investors.
More details

Transport accessibility

School1 km
Shop500 m
Medical center2 km
Airport30 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Library
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Conference room
  • Recreation area
