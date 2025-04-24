Description

SERA by Emaar Properties in the prestigious waterfront community of Rashid Yachts & Marina offers spacious layouts and a calm waterfront atmosphere. Contemporary architecture is paired with practical onsite facilities to deliver comfortable everyday living. Key features – 1–3 bedroom apartments from 70 to 173 m², with smart layouts focused on space and views of the marina and green areas. – Resort-style amenities: pools, fitness center, yoga decks, open-air amphitheater, padel and basketball courts, children’s play areas, and waterfront promenades. – Modern architecture with soft sand-tone finishes; floor-to-ceiling glazing and champagne accents create a stylish, balanced living space. – Developed by Emaar Properties with a strong global track record. Location advantages SERA is in the prestigious waterfront community of Rashid Yachts & Marina. It is 18 minutes to the Al Shindagha Heritage District, 20–30 minutes to Downtown Dubai and Dubai Marina, and about 25 minutes to Dubai International Airport.