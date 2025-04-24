Catalog
76/23, Al Khaleej Street, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Building
Developer
Emaar Properties
Total area
from 70 m² to 237 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 575 599 $from 6 891 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
70%
Upon Handover
20%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2029
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors8
Water supplyYes
Unit typesApartment, Townhouse
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
70 – 83
575 599 – 628 999
7 523 – 8 174
2 bedrooms
111 – 160
860 449 – 1 108 237
6 891 – 7 751
3 bedrooms
154
1 187 202 – 1 214 431
7 684 – 7 861
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

SERA by Emaar Properties in the prestigious waterfront community of Rashid Yachts & Marina offers spacious layouts and a calm waterfront atmosphere. Contemporary architecture is paired with practical onsite facilities to deliver comfortable everyday living. Key features – 1–3 bedroom apartments from 70 to 173 m², with smart layouts focused on space and views of the marina and green areas. – Resort-style amenities: pools, fitness center, yoga decks, open-air amphitheater, padel and basketball courts, children’s play areas, and waterfront promenades. – Modern architecture with soft sand-tone finishes; floor-to-ceiling glazing and champagne accents create a stylish, balanced living space. – Developed by Emaar Properties with a strong global track record. Location advantages SERA is in the prestigious waterfront community of Rashid Yachts & Marina. It is 18 minutes to the Al Shindagha Heritage District, 20–30 minutes to Downtown Dubai and Dubai Marina, and about 25 minutes to Dubai International Airport.

Location

View on map
76/23, Al Khaleej Street, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Sea1 km
School4 km
Shop1 km
Medical center4 km
Metro station2 km
Airport13 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Paddle tennis
For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Basketball Court
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Waterside

Developer

Emaar Properties

The developer is among the most renowned and valuable real estate development companies in the world. The developer, with its extensive competencies in real estate, retail and shopping centers, hospitality and leisure, is shaping a new way of life through its commitment to design excellence, quality construction and on-time delivery.
More details

Catalog