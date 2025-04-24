Catalog
Seapoint

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Jumeira, Dubai Marina, Dubai Harbour, Al Seyahi Street, 242/2
Developer
Emaar Properties
Total area
from 128 m² to 128 m²
Number of bedrooms
2
Starting price
from 1 372 362 $from 10 682 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
80%
Upon Handover
10%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2028
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings2
Number of floors42
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
2 bedrooms
128
1 372 362 – 1 396 868
10 682 – 10 872

Description

Modern project located on the first coastline in the popular Emaar Beachfront area. Enjoy a resort-style lifestyle and discover breathtaking views of Ain Dubai and Palm Jumeirah. The complex offers 305 apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, duplexes, and 5-6 bedroom penthouses. All units feature spacious balconies and high-quality finishes without furniture. Penthouses have terraces, family rooms, demo kitchens, and gyms. Residents can enjoy a luxurious lifestyle with a 40-meter pool, rooftop garden, private beach, children's pool, play area, shared spaces, BBQ areas, and indoor parking. Dhow Star Floating Restaurant, Al Wasl Dhow, Bar Du Port Dubai, Serenity, and IR Yachts Charter and Services are all within a 5-10 minute walk. Carrefour Market and Fine Mart Marina, Life Pharmacy 73, Skydive Dubai, and Jungle Bay Waterpark are a bit further away. Transport accessibility The residential complex is conveniently located near Sheikh Zayed Road, allowing for quick access to any part of the city. Dubai International Airport can be reached in 25 minutes. Near the main attractions Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah can be reached in 10 minutes. The famous Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, singing fountains, and Dubai Opera are all within 20 minutes of the complex. Functional spaces Apartment layouts include living rooms, open-plan kitchens, bedrooms with built-in wardrobes and bathrooms, and laundry rooms. Some units have a maid's room, guest bathroom, and walk-in closet in the main bedroom. Reliable developer Emaar Properties is a company that has been engaged in complex development since 1997. The developer is present in key global markets not only in the UAE but also in Saudi Arabia, Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Morocco, India, Pakistan, Turkey, Canada and the USA.

Location

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Jumeira, Dubai Marina, Dubai Harbour, Al Seyahi Street, 242/2

Area Dubai Marina

Dubai
One of Dubai's most prestigious neighborhoods on the coast. Famous for its skyscrapers and stunning views of the picturesque water canals. It has access to the beach and a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. The lifestyle here is ideal for families with children, expats, investors, entrepreneurs, tourists and young people.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport1 km
Sea10 m
School5 km
Shop1 km
Medical center5 km

Amenities

For children
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Waterside

Developer

Emaar Properties

Emaar Properties

The developer is among the most renowned and valuable real estate development companies in the world. The developer, with its extensive competencies in real estate, retail and shopping centers, hospitality and leisure, is shaping a new way of life through its commitment to design excellence, quality construction and on-time delivery.
More details

