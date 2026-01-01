Description

Exquisite residential complex on Shams Al Reem Island. Seamont Autograph Collection Residences harmoniously combines tranquil coastal living with world-class service from Marriott. The building's flowing architecture is inspired by ocean waves and emphasizes a sense of balance, light, and elegance. Key features - All living spaces feature light-colored finishes with dark blue accents, open floor plans, and spacious balconies. Townhouses are complemented by private gardens, while two-level penthouses take privacy and comfort to new heights. - Residence owners can enjoy the privileges of the Mariott Bonvoy program with personalized service, concierge service, valet parking, wellness services, and on-demand services. - Residents have access to a gym, playground, yoga studio, paddle tennis court, separate swimming pools for children and adults, games room, meeting room, sauna, barbecue terrace, cinema, and more. Location advantages The project is located in an area with a well-developed road network and public transport stops. Schools, shops, and restaurants are within a 5-10 minute radius. The Louvre Abu Dhabi museum is 7 minutes away, and the Abu Dhabi Mall and The Galleria Al Maryah Island shopping centers are 15 minutes away. The journey to Abu Dhabi International Airport takes 25 minutes.