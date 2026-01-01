Catalog
Seamont Autograph Collection Residences

Sea Face Tower, RS2, Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Royal Development
Total area
from 67 m² to 161 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 653 506 $from 7 582 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
2%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2028
Interior finishesDecorated
Ceiling height3.5 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors23
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
67
653 506
9 623
2 bedrooms
114
871 341
7 582
3 bedrooms
161
1 633 764
10 107
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Exquisite residential complex on Shams Al Reem Island. Seamont Autograph Collection Residences harmoniously combines tranquil coastal living with world-class service from Marriott. The building's flowing architecture is inspired by ocean waves and emphasizes a sense of balance, light, and elegance. Key features - All living spaces feature light-colored finishes with dark blue accents, open floor plans, and spacious balconies. Townhouses are complemented by private gardens, while two-level penthouses take privacy and comfort to new heights. - Residence owners can enjoy the privileges of the Mariott Bonvoy program with personalized service, concierge service, valet parking, wellness services, and on-demand services. - Residents have access to a gym, playground, yoga studio, paddle tennis court, separate swimming pools for children and adults, games room, meeting room, sauna, barbecue terrace, cinema, and more. Location advantages The project is located in an area with a well-developed road network and public transport stops. Schools, shops, and restaurants are within a 5-10 minute radius. The Louvre Abu Dhabi museum is 7 minutes away, and the Abu Dhabi Mall and The Galleria Al Maryah Island shopping centers are 15 minutes away. The journey to Abu Dhabi International Airport takes 25 minutes.

Location

View on map
Sea Face Tower, RS2, Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Area Al Reem Island

Abu Dhabi
Al Reem Island is a natural island and a rapidly developing neighborhood in Abu Dhabi. Residential and transportation infrastructures are well developed here. The community will suit young people, professionals, expats, investors.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport220 m
Sea100 m
School1 km
Shop200 m
Medical center3 km
Airport33 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Paddle tennis
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Conference room
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Terrace
