Samha Residence 2

Luma 22, District JVC 10, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Samha Development
Total area
from 39 m² to 81 m²
Number of bedrooms
1
Starting price
from 193 601 $from 4 144 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
5%
On Signing SPA
15%
Before Completion
10%
Upon Handover
70%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    5%
Item 1 of 5
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2026
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors19
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Type of parkingUnderground Parking Space

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
39
193 601 – 194 690
4 904 – 4 931
1 bedroom
63 – 81
279 646 – 337 100
4 144 – 4 398
Description

Samha Residence 2 residential complex in the green district of Jumeirah Village Circle combines harmony with nature and the conveniences of a metropolis. The building's facades, executed in warm tones, and expansive terraces harmoniously blend into the urban landscape, creating an atmosphere of elegance and tranquility. Key Features – Semi-furnished apartments with panoramic windows, wide balconies, and a smart home system. – Recreational infrastructure across multiple floors: two swimming pools (for adults and children), fitness center, yoga area, jacuzzi, two saunas, and jogging track. – Two commercial units, 24/7 security and facility management, as well as convenient parking. Location Advantages From the property, it is convenient to reach the central districts of Dubai. The drive to Dubai Hills Mall takes about 10–15 minutes. To Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, and Business Bay — 15–20 minutes. Downtown Dubai and Burj Khalifa are approximately 20–25 minutes away. The trip to Dubai International Airport (DXB) takes about 20–30 minutes.

Location

Luma 22, District JVC 10, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC)

Dubai
Quiet, family-oriented gated community with green parks and water canals. The neighborhood is located in the center of the city near the main attractions. It has a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. Here will be comfortable for families with children and everyone who prefers a measured lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

School2 km
Shop300 m
Medical center500 m
Airport31 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Swimming pool
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Recreation area
