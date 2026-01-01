Description

Samha Residence 2 residential complex in the green district of Jumeirah Village Circle combines harmony with nature and the conveniences of a metropolis. The building's facades, executed in warm tones, and expansive terraces harmoniously blend into the urban landscape, creating an atmosphere of elegance and tranquility. Key Features – Semi-furnished apartments with panoramic windows, wide balconies, and a smart home system. – Recreational infrastructure across multiple floors: two swimming pools (for adults and children), fitness center, yoga area, jacuzzi, two saunas, and jogging track. – Two commercial units, 24/7 security and facility management, as well as convenient parking. Location Advantages From the property, it is convenient to reach the central districts of Dubai. The drive to Dubai Hills Mall takes about 10–15 minutes. To Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, and Business Bay — 15–20 minutes. Downtown Dubai and Burj Khalifa are approximately 20–25 minutes away. The trip to Dubai International Airport (DXB) takes about 20–30 minutes.