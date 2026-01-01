Catalog
Samana Rome

Grenland Residence, Meydan South Villas, Wadi Al Safa 3, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Samana Developers
Total area
from 109 m² to 124 m²
Number of bedrooms
2
Starting price
from 716 277 $from 6 136 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
36%
Post Handover
44%
Post Handover Installment Period
44 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2028
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors6
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
2 bedrooms
109 – 124
716 277 – 766 436
6 136 – 6 534
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Luxury inspired by the classical style of Rome. Samana Rome is a unique project offering a combination of exquisite architecture, modern amenities, and a secluded atmosphere. Key Features — A contemporary design with panoramic windows and spacious living areas, executed in beige, cream, and sandy tones using natural wood and premium materials. — All lots are equipped with private pools and terraces for comfortable relaxation. — The residence features world-class infrastructure: a gym, yoga studio, spa-center, sauna, massage room, landscaped gardens, children's play area, and lounge zones. Location Advantages The residential complex is conveniently located near key transport arteries such as Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) and Sheikh Zayed Road (E11), providing easy access to Downtown Dubai in 10 minutes and to Palm Jumeirah in 25 minutes. Burj Al Arab and Mall of the Emirates can be reached in 25–30 minutes. It takes 15 minutes to reach Dubai International Airport.

Location

Grenland Residence, Meydan South Villas, Wadi Al Safa 3, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

School800 m
Airport24 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Massage center
  • Sauna
  • Spa-center
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Garden
  • Recreation area

Developer

Samana Developers

Samana Developers

One of the fastest growing real estate companies in the UAE with an impeccable reputation. It is an integral part of SAMANA Group, a business conglomerate comprising more than 10 companies.
