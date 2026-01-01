Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeReal Estate CatalogSamana Resorts

Samana Resorts

Centrium Tower 4, Centrium Towers, Me'Aisem First, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Exteriors
  1. Exteriors
Item 1 of 5
1 / 5
Exteriors
Exteriors
Exteriors
Exteriors
Exteriors
Developer
Samana Developers
Total area
from 80 m² to 132 m²
Number of bedrooms
1
Starting price
from 368 221 $from 3 263 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
36%
Post Handover
44%
Post Handover Installment Period
44 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 6
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2028
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.3 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors23
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
80 – 132
368 221 – 431 212
3 263 – 4 552
Brochure

Description

Elegant residential towers away from the hustle and bustle of the metropolis in Dubai Production City. The mesmerizing architecture of SAMANA Resorts residential complex harmonizes with the surrounding nature: lush greenery, cascading pools and exquisite terraces. Every element has been thought out to the finest detail, creating an exceptional lifestyle where comfort and luxury come together. Key features - All apartments are presented with clean designer finishes, Smart Home system, built-in appliances from German brands, panoramic windows and balconies with private pools. - For the convenience and safety of residents parking services and 24-hour concierge service are provided. - Residents have access to: gym, jogging tracks, golf simulator, children's playground, swimming pool, outdoor cinema, barbecue area, sauna, Jacuzzi. Location advantages The project has an exit to one of the main highways of the city Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, which is 10 minutes to Jumeirah Golf Estates, 15 minutes - to Dubai Marina and JBR Beach, 20 minutes - to Global Village and Palm Jumeirah. The popular locations of Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa are 30 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is 26 minutes away.

Location

View on map
Centrium Tower 4, Centrium Towers, Me'Aisem First, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport100 m
School1 km
Shop1 km
Medical center500 m
Airport32 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Golf Simulator
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Basketball Court
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Recreation area

Developer

Samana Developers

Samana Developers

One of the fastest growing real estate companies in the UAE with an impeccable reputation. It is an integral part of SAMANA Group, a business conglomerate comprising more than 10 companies.
More details
Catalog