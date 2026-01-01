Catalog
21, 14th Street, Majan, Wadi Al Safa 3, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Samana Developers
Total area
from 70 m² to 168 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 323 446 $from 3 137 $/m²

On Booking
15%
Before Completion
57%
Post Handover
28%
Post Handover Installment Period
56 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2028
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
70 – 97
323 446 – 398 176
4 082 – 4 571
2 bedrooms
140 – 168
508 856 – 529 275
3 137 – 3 625
Description

New level of everyday comfort at Majan. Panoramic views, expressive design, and functional layouts at the Samana Barari Heights residential complex create a space where aesthetics harmoniously blend with inspiration, filling each day with energy. Key features - The apartments feature light beige finishes, a smart home system, floor-to-ceiling windows, spacious balconies, and private pools. - The complex's infrastructure includes a gym, a terrace for yoga and meditation, a spa center, a children's playground, lounge areas, a swimming pool, an open-air cinema, and more. Location advantages Thanks to the project's convenient location near Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, you can reach Cityland Mall and Dubai Outlet Mall, the Global Village international fair, and Dubai Miracle Garden in 10-15 minutes. The popular Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are within a 15-20 minute radius. The journey to the Palm Jumeirah area takes 25 minutes. The journey to Dubai International Airport takes 20 minutes.

Location

21, 14th Street, Majan, Wadi Al Safa 3, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

School1 km
Shop100 m
Medical center2 km
Airport24 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area

Developer

Samana Developers

Samana Developers

One of the fastest growing real estate companies in the UAE with an impeccable reputation. It is an integral part of SAMANA Group, a business conglomerate comprising more than 10 companies.
