Description

New level of everyday comfort at Majan. Panoramic views, expressive design, and functional layouts at the Samana Barari Heights residential complex create a space where aesthetics harmoniously blend with inspiration, filling each day with energy. Key features - The apartments feature light beige finishes, a smart home system, floor-to-ceiling windows, spacious balconies, and private pools. - The complex's infrastructure includes a gym, a terrace for yoga and meditation, a spa center, a children's playground, lounge areas, a swimming pool, an open-air cinema, and more. Location advantages Thanks to the project's convenient location near Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, you can reach Cityland Mall and Dubai Outlet Mall, the Global Village international fair, and Dubai Miracle Garden in 10-15 minutes. The popular Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are within a 15-20 minute radius. The journey to the Palm Jumeirah area takes 25 minutes. The journey to Dubai International Airport takes 20 minutes.