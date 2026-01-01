Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeReal Estate CatalogSakura Gardens

Sakura Gardens

17, Wr13 Street, Wadi Al Safa 2, Wadi Al Safa, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 2
1 / 2
Building
Building
Developer
HRE Development LLC
Total area
from 42 m² to 212 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 249 149 $from 4 545 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
45%
Upon Handover
10%
Post Handover
35%
Post Handover Installment Period
35 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
Item 1 of 7
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2028
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors10
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
42 – 52
249 149 – 287 270
5 500 – 5 931
1 bedroom
76 – 126
389 380 – 590 878
4 665 – 5 095
2 bedrooms
150 – 179
684 819 – 818 243
4 545 – 4 564
3 bedrooms
170 – 212
792 376 – 1 023 825
4 636 – 4 812
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

A sanctuary of tranquility in the very heart of Dubailand. Sakura Gardens is an architectural ensemble inspired by the Japanese philosophy of harmony. The project is designed for those seeking a balance between urban rhythm and the serenity of nature. Key Features — The apartments are fully furnished and equipped with a Smart Home system. The collection of units includes panoramic windows, spacious balconies, and open layouts. — The premium infrastructure includes an infinity pool, padel tennis courts, a running track, fitness gyms, a spa area with a sauna and jacuzzi, yoga and meditation areas, a children's play club, a coworking space, creative studios, a podcast room, as well as a retail promenade with cafes and restaurants. — Residents have access to concierge service, cleaning, laundry, and pet care. The complex team provides move-in assistance and offers childcare and tutoring options. — The parking area is equipped with electric vehicle charging stations, bicycle spaces, and solar panels. More than 50% of the territory is allocated to landscaping with themed gardens and sculptural water features. Location Advantages The complex is situated in the Falcon City of Wonders area in Dubailand. Transport accessibility is ensured by proximity to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road — both highways are located 5 minutes away. Reaching IMG Worlds of Adventure, Global Village, Al Barari, Arabian Ranches, and Habtoor Polo Club takes 5–12 minutes. Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, Downtown Dubai with Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera, and Dubai Fountain are accessible within 25–30 minutes. The trip to Dubai International Airport takes 22 minutes.

Location

View on map
17, Wr13 Street, Wadi Al Safa 2, Wadi Al Safa, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubailand

Dubai
Dubailand is one of the largest districts of the emirate, which is called “a city within a city”. It has all the infrastructure necessary for life and a well-developed transportation network. The community is suitable for families with children and all those who prefer a measured lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

School2 km
Airport23 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Paddle tennis
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Basketball Court
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Restaurant/cafe
Catalog