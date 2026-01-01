Description

A sanctuary of tranquility in the very heart of Dubailand. Sakura Gardens is an architectural ensemble inspired by the Japanese philosophy of harmony. The project is designed for those seeking a balance between urban rhythm and the serenity of nature. Key Features — The apartments are fully furnished and equipped with a Smart Home system. The collection of units includes panoramic windows, spacious balconies, and open layouts. — The premium infrastructure includes an infinity pool, padel tennis courts, a running track, fitness gyms, a spa area with a sauna and jacuzzi, yoga and meditation areas, a children's play club, a coworking space, creative studios, a podcast room, as well as a retail promenade with cafes and restaurants. — Residents have access to concierge service, cleaning, laundry, and pet care. The complex team provides move-in assistance and offers childcare and tutoring options. — The parking area is equipped with electric vehicle charging stations, bicycle spaces, and solar panels. More than 50% of the territory is allocated to landscaping with themed gardens and sculptural water features. Location Advantages The complex is situated in the Falcon City of Wonders area in Dubailand. Transport accessibility is ensured by proximity to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road — both highways are located 5 minutes away. Reaching IMG Worlds of Adventure, Global Village, Al Barari, Arabian Ranches, and Habtoor Polo Club takes 5–12 minutes. Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, Downtown Dubai with Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera, and Dubai Fountain are accessible within 25–30 minutes. The trip to Dubai International Airport takes 22 minutes.