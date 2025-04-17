Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeReal Estate CatalogS1LVA Park Living by Object1

S1LVA Park Living by Object1

1, D12 Street, Al Barsha South 5, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 3
1 / 3
Building
Building
Building
Developer
Object One Real Estate Development
Total area
from 41 m² to 145 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 228 325 $from 3 980 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
10%
Post Handover
30%
Post Handover Installment Period
20 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 7
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors7
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
41 – 44
228 325 – 237 892
5 328 – 5 466
1 bedroom
66 – 97
331 509 – 467 975
4 780 – 5 015
2 bedrooms
145
578 883
3 980
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Natural harmony in the heart of Jumeirah Village Triangle. S1LVA Park Living is a unique project inspired by the natural beauty of the forest. This low-rise complex offers a variety of apartment layouts — from studios to spacious 2.5-bedroom residences — each thoughtfully designed to create an atmosphere of tranquility and connection with the surrounding environment. Key features — Elegant interiors with refined details and subdued finishes, embodying the concept of comfortable and eco-friendly living. — A «smart home» system allows control of lighting, music, temperature, and security via smartphone or smartwatch, including a keyless entry feature with visit monitoring. — Premium world-class amenities: a swimming pool with a spacious terrace, gym, sports court, guest lobby, and a children’s playroom. Location advantages The residence is located in the prestigious Jumeirah Village Triangle area, at the intersection of the city’s main transport arteries — Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road. Residents can quickly reach Dubai’s popular destinations: Dubai Miracle Garden — 9 minutes, The Walk JBR — 20 minutes, Palm Jumeirah — 22 minutes. City Centre Me’aisem is 11 minutes away, and Mall of the Emirates is 15 minutes away. The nearest airport, Dubai International Airport, can be reached in 30 minutes.

Location

View on map
1, D12 Street, Al Barsha South 5, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

School950 m
Shop2 km
Medical center3 km
Airport27 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Lobby

Developer

Object One Real Estate Development

Object One Real Estate Development

Многопрофильная девелоперская компания, входящая в состав международной структуры TSZ Group, с успехом реализующая проекты в Испании и ОАЭ. Десятилетний опыт в девелопменте, строительстве, финансировании и эксплуатации позволяет команде создавать не просто здания, а новые городские достопримечательности, меняющие облик города и стиль жизни его жителей.
More details

News

  1. Investing in Dubai off-plan real estate - risks and opportunities
    Investing in Dubai off-plan real estate - risks and opportunities17.04.2025
Item 1 of 1
Catalog