Royal Yacht Club Residences by Azimut

Description

A luxurious residential complex on the shores of the Persian Gulf on the Dubai Islands. At the Royal Yacht Club Residence, interiors designed with meticulous attention to detail, an abundance of natural light, and picturesque views create a harmonious living environment. Key features - All apartments feature high-end finishes in light, neutral tones, built-in appliances from Italian brands, storage systems, high ceilings, panoramic windows, and balconies. - Charging stations are provided for electric vehicle owners. - Residents have access to a golf cart shuttle service to the beach. - The complex’s amenities include: a gym, a yoga studio, a playground, an infinity pool, lounge areas, a beach, a promenade, a movie theater, a coworking space, shops, cafes, and restaurants, concierge service, 24-hour security, and more. Location advantages It takes 7 minutes to reach the Infinity Bridge, which connects the islands to the mainland, and 10 minutes to reach the Gold Souq metro station. The drive to the Dubai Frame takes 14 minutes; to the Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, and the Business Bay district — 20 minutes; and to the beaches of Palm Jumeirah — 35 minutes. Dubai International Airport is a 20-minute drive away.