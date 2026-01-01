Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeReal Estate CatalogRoyal Yacht Club Residences by Azimut

Royal Yacht Club Residences by Azimut

Dubai Islands, Dubai Islands, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 2
1 / 2
Building
Building
Developer
Azimut Development
Total area
from 66 m² to 361 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 4
Starting price
from 656 701 $from 7 669 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
20%
Upon Handover
60%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors14
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
66 – 107
656 701 – 821 511
7 669 – 9 944
2 bedrooms
106 – 194
996 504 – 2 047 345
9 314 – 10 515
3 bedrooms
179 – 301
1 782 500 – 2 487 819
8 265 – 9 928
4 bedrooms
230 – 361
2 420 517 – 3 806 104
10 521
Brochure

Description

A luxurious residential complex on the shores of the Persian Gulf on the Dubai Islands. At the Royal Yacht Club Residence, interiors designed with meticulous attention to detail, an abundance of natural light, and picturesque views create a harmonious living environment. Key features - All apartments feature high-end finishes in light, neutral tones, built-in appliances from Italian brands, storage systems, high ceilings, panoramic windows, and balconies. - Charging stations are provided for electric vehicle owners. - Residents have access to a golf cart shuttle service to the beach. - The complex’s amenities include: a gym, a yoga studio, a playground, an infinity pool, lounge areas, a beach, a promenade, a movie theater, a coworking space, shops, cafes, and restaurants, concierge service, 24-hour security, and more. Location advantages It takes 7 minutes to reach the Infinity Bridge, which connects the islands to the mainland, and 10 minutes to reach the Gold Souq metro station. The drive to the Dubai Frame takes 14 minutes; to the Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, and the Business Bay district — 20 minutes; and to the beaches of Palm Jumeirah — 35 minutes. Dubai International Airport is a 20-minute drive away.

Location

View on map
Dubai Islands, Dubai Islands, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubai Islands

Dubai
Dubai Islands – an island cluster featuring resort infrastructure, waterfront promenades, and access to the Arabian Gulf.
More details

Transport accessibility

Sea300 m
Airport12 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Terrace
  • Waterside
CatalogMap