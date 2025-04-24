Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeReal Estate CatalogRoyal Regency Suites by Al Seeb

Royal Regency Suites by Al Seeb

13, 12nd Street, Business Bay, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 1
Building
Developer
Al Seeb Real Estate Development
Total area
from 51 m² to 270 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 373 417 $from 5 415 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
20%
Upon Handover
10%
Post Handover
60%
Post Handover Installment Period
30 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
Item 1 of 7
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings2
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
51
373 417 – 373 560
7 271
1 bedroom
64 – 129
419 755 – 816 065
6 301 – 6 463
2 bedrooms
144 – 154
783 526 – 895 248
5 415 – 5 807
3 bedrooms
270
1 530 320
5 650
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Luxury residential towers in the vibrant Business Bay area. Royal Regency Suites offers a wide range of amenities and guarantees impeccable service of the highest standards. Spacious apartments in close proximity to Dubai's central attractions for those seeking the ultimate in comfort. Key features - Apartments are finished in warm colors, with Hi-Tech design, Italian doors, built-in closets and kitchen cabinets, branded sanitary ware, Smart Home system, electronic locks with reinforced security system. - Lots with 2 and 3 bedrooms are equipped with private Jacuzzi and folding glass doors on the balconies. - A whole floor of amenities for every taste is at the residents' disposal: a fitness center with panoramic windows, equipped with a professional sound system, a luxurious swimming pool with city views and a lounge area with Jacuzzi, separate saunas and steam rooms for men and women, a cafe and restaurant, a walking area. - The building provides parking with valet service, electric car chargers, concierge and 24-hour security. Location advantages The prime location offers easy access to Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road, allowing you to reach central attractions such as Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera and Ras Al Khor Nature Reserve in 10-15 minutes. Jumeirah Beach is about 10 minutes away, while Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah are about 30 minutes away. Dubai International Airport can be reached in 15-20 minutes.

Location

View on map
13, 12nd Street, Business Bay, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Business Bay

Dubai
Business Bay is one of the key commercial and business centers of Dubai. The neighborhood is located near the city's main attractions, which can be reached on foot or quickly reached by car. The community is suitable for families with children and young couples as well as for business travelers.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport550 m
School1 km
Shop100 m
Medical center1 km
Airport17 km

Amenities

Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Restaurant/cafe

Developer

Al Seeb Real Estate Development

Al Seeb Real Estate Development

A trusted player in the real estate market with 30 years of experience in creating exquisite communities, hotels, shopping centers and commercial spaces. Part of Al Safeer Group, a company with a team of 3000 dedicated professionals. The developer's vision is to shape spaces that reflect the quality of life, work and environment through its employees and overall productivity.
More details

News

  1. Top 5 neighborhoods in Dubai to buy property to rent out
    Top 5 neighborhoods in Dubai to buy property to rent out24.04.2025
Item 1 of 1
Catalog