Rove HQ Offices by IRTH

Description

First new generation office building under the Rove Hotels brand in Marasi Bay Marina. HQ by Rove is changing the way we think about the office, creating an environment where comfort and the energy of hospitality are combined with functionality and prestige. Key features - Fully equipped and furnished office spaces. Thanks to the movable modules, it is possible to easily change the configuration of rooms, turning open layouts into closed ones and vice versa. - Office staff can use the concierge service provided by Cushman & Wakefield Core. - The complex has a gym, a swimming pool, a yoga terrace, basketball and padel tennis courts, a cafe, a shop, a beauty salon, a library, a podcast studio, etc. Location advantages The business center is located in a vibrant coastal area with a 12-kilometer promenade, restaurants, recreation and entertainment areas. The community also has good transport accessibility — in just 3 minutes you can take the Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road highways. It takes 5 minutes to get to the DIFC and Downtown Dubai districts, and 10 minutes to get to the Dubai Design District. Dubai International Airport is a 15-minute drive away.