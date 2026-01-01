Description

A harmony of natural landscape and urban architecture at the very heart of Expo City Dubai. Roudah is a new development within Expo Valley Views, where panoramic views of the lake and the glittering city skyline become part of everyday life. The community is designed for those who value a connection with their surroundings and proximity to Dubai's dynamic pace. Key Features — The architecture follows the natural terrain: podiums, open terraces, and courtyards are seamlessly integrated into the overall composition. Façades are rendered in shades of sand and stone, reflecting the project's core concept. — Two design options are available: a monochrome palette with contrasting textures and a lighter scheme — both executed with natural materials and crafted to create a sense of warmth and comfort. Every residence features private balconies with 180-degree panoramic views of the gardens. — World-class amenities: adult and children's pools, two-level fitness studios, yoga spaces, a kids' club, an indoor playground, a multipurpose hall, barbecue areas, prayer rooms, and a café. Location Advantages The complex is situated in the Expo Valley district, with direct access to Al Wasl Plaza, the Terra Pavilion, and the exhibition centre. Metro Expo, Trump International Golf Club, the Golf Course, and The Els Club are all 5–15 minutes away. Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, Topgolf Dubai, Ain Dubai, Butterfly Garden, Miracle Garden, Jebel Ali Beach, Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, and DIFC are 20–35 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is a 22-minute drive.