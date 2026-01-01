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HomeReal Estate CatalogRoudah

Roudah

Expo City Dubai, Madinat Al Maktoum, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 2
1 / 2
Building
Building
Developer
Expo City
Total area
from 82 m² to 169 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 460 721 $from 5 572 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
On Signing SPA
10%
Before Completion
45%
Upon Handover
10%
Post Handover
25%
Post Handover Installment Period
12 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
Item 1 of 8
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2029
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height6 m
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
82
460 721
5 572
2 bedrooms
124
692 444
5 575
3 bedrooms
169
996 051
5 891
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

A harmony of natural landscape and urban architecture at the very heart of Expo City Dubai. Roudah is a new development within Expo Valley Views, where panoramic views of the lake and the glittering city skyline become part of everyday life. The community is designed for those who value a connection with their surroundings and proximity to Dubai's dynamic pace. Key Features — The architecture follows the natural terrain: podiums, open terraces, and courtyards are seamlessly integrated into the overall composition. Façades are rendered in shades of sand and stone, reflecting the project's core concept. — Two design options are available: a monochrome palette with contrasting textures and a lighter scheme — both executed with natural materials and crafted to create a sense of warmth and comfort. Every residence features private balconies with 180-degree panoramic views of the gardens. — World-class amenities: adult and children's pools, two-level fitness studios, yoga spaces, a kids' club, an indoor playground, a multipurpose hall, barbecue areas, prayer rooms, and a café. Location Advantages The complex is situated in the Expo Valley district, with direct access to Al Wasl Plaza, the Terra Pavilion, and the exhibition centre. Metro Expo, Trump International Golf Club, the Golf Course, and The Els Club are all 5–15 minutes away. Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, Topgolf Dubai, Ain Dubai, Butterfly Garden, Miracle Garden, Jebel Ali Beach, Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, and DIFC are 20–35 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is a 22-minute drive.

Location

View on map
Expo City Dubai, Madinat Al Maktoum, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Shop1 km
Metro station2 km
Airport20 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Lobby

Developer

Expo City

Expo City

Developer implements innovative residential and commercial projects that are distinguished by their diverse formats and high-quality construction.
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