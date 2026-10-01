Radiant Trace Park

Description

An exquisite residential complex in JVC. Trace Park Residence welcomes residents with an atmosphere of understated elegance, where comfort becomes a natural part of everyday life. Panoramic views and a peaceful, private setting create a sense of seclusion, while the thoughtful interior design fills every day with harmony and coziness. Key features - All apartments feature high-end finishes in light colors. - The building is already fully ready for occupancy. - Residents have access to: a gym, separate pools for adults and children, lounge areas, a guest lobby, and more. Location advantages The project is located near Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. It takes 10-15 minutes to reach Circle Mall, Mall of the Emirates, and the Emirates Golf Club; 20 minutes to reach Global Village, Dubai Marina, Dubai Downtown, and Jumeirah Beach. The drive to Dubai International Airport takes 25 minutes, and to Al Maktoum International Airport — 30 minutes.