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HomeReal Estate CatalogRadiant Trace Park

Radiant Trace Park

Burj Sabah Tower, District JVC 12, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 1
Building
Developer
Radiant Real Estate
Total area
from 27 m² to 80 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 126 191 $from 3 838 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
100%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    100%
Item 1 of 2
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2026
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors19
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesExisting

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
27
126 191
4 592
1 bedroom
47
191 397
3 997
2 bedrooms
80
308 467
3 838
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

An exquisite residential complex in JVC. Trace Park Residence welcomes residents with an atmosphere of understated elegance, where comfort becomes a natural part of everyday life. Panoramic views and a peaceful, private setting create a sense of seclusion, while the thoughtful interior design fills every day with harmony and coziness. Key features - All apartments feature high-end finishes in light colors. - The building is already fully ready for occupancy. - Residents have access to: a gym, separate pools for adults and children, lounge areas, a guest lobby, and more. Location advantages The project is located near Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. It takes 10-15 minutes to reach Circle Mall, Mall of the Emirates, and the Emirates Golf Club; 20 minutes to reach Global Village, Dubai Marina, Dubai Downtown, and Jumeirah Beach. The drive to Dubai International Airport takes 25 minutes, and to Al Maktoum International Airport — 30 minutes.

Location

View on map
Burj Sabah Tower, District JVC 12, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC)

Dubai
Jumeirah Village Circle – a residential district featuring landscaped parks, shops, and convenient transport links to Dubai’s key destinations.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport600 m
School1 km
Shop800 m
Medical center1 km
Airport33 km

Amenities

For children
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
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