Description

A modern mixed-use complex on the waterfront of Al Reem Island. Radiant Bridges Towers brings together residential apartments and offices connected by a shared podium. The project is ideal for those who value proximity to Abu Dhabi's business centre and the tranquility of island living. Key Features — Timeless architecture with a glass façade and a thoughtfully integrated live-work environment. — All units come equipped with built-in appliances: a refrigerator, washing machine, oven, and hob. Interiors are complemented by designer plumbing fixtures and hardware, quality flooring, and spacious walk-in wardrobes. — Residents will have access to a swimming pool, a fitness centre, landscaped terraces, and separate lobbies for the residential and office zones. — The development provides 859 parking spaces across the ground floor and underground levels, as well as EV charging stations. Location Advantages The complex is situated on Al Reem Island with canal views and direct access to urban infrastructure. Reem Central Park, Galleria Mall, Downtown Abu Dhabi, Sorbonne University, Reem Mall, Saadiyat Island, and Al Wahda Mall are all within 5–10 minutes. Khalidiyah Mall, Abu Dhabi Beach, Al Bateen Palace, Mushrif Mall, and Hudayriyat Island are 15–20 minutes away. Zayed International Airport is a 25-minute drive.