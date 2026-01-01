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HomeReal Estate CatalogRadiant Bridges Towers

Radiant Bridges Towers

210, Al Reem Street, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 4
1 / 4
Building
Building
Building
Building
Developer
Radiant Real Estate
Total area
from 149 m² to 389 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 2 to 3
Starting price
from 764 057 $from 3 283 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
5%
Before Completion
15%
Upon Handover
80%
Tax on signing SPA
2%
  1. On Booking
    5%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2029
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors22
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Number of parking spaces859

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
2 bedrooms
149 – 188
764 057 – 848 740
4 514 – 5 102
3 bedrooms
192 – 389
809 530 – 1 279 782
3 283 – 4 197

Description

A modern mixed-use complex on the waterfront of Al Reem Island. Radiant Bridges Towers brings together residential apartments and offices connected by a shared podium. The project is ideal for those who value proximity to Abu Dhabi's business centre and the tranquility of island living. Key Features — Timeless architecture with a glass façade and a thoughtfully integrated live-work environment. — All units come equipped with built-in appliances: a refrigerator, washing machine, oven, and hob. Interiors are complemented by designer plumbing fixtures and hardware, quality flooring, and spacious walk-in wardrobes. — Residents will have access to a swimming pool, a fitness centre, landscaped terraces, and separate lobbies for the residential and office zones. — The development provides 859 parking spaces across the ground floor and underground levels, as well as EV charging stations. Location Advantages The complex is situated on Al Reem Island with canal views and direct access to urban infrastructure. Reem Central Park, Galleria Mall, Downtown Abu Dhabi, Sorbonne University, Reem Mall, Saadiyat Island, and Al Wahda Mall are all within 5–10 minutes. Khalidiyah Mall, Abu Dhabi Beach, Al Bateen Palace, Mushrif Mall, and Hudayriyat Island are 15–20 minutes away. Zayed International Airport is a 25-minute drive.

Location

View on map
210, Al Reem Street, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Area Al Reem Island

Abu Dhabi
Al Reem Island is a natural island and a rapidly developing neighborhood in Abu Dhabi. Residential and transportation infrastructures are well developed here. The community will suit young people, professionals, expats, investors.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport60 m
Sea900 m
School750 m
Shop1 km
Medical center800 m
Airport35 km

Amenities

Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Terrace
  • Waterside
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