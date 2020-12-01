Catalog
Rabdan Building, Al Hebiah 1, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
Developer
Rabdan Developments
Total area
from 71 m² to 111 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 217 835 $from 3 053 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Signing SPA
100%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2020
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors17
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesExisting

Secondary Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
71 – 72
217 835 – 265 303
3 053 – 3 661
2 bedrooms
109 – 111
335 957 – 403 032
3 078 – 3 603
Brochure

Description

17-storey residential complex in a promising area of Motor City. Rabdan Building residential complex was built in 2020 and is ready to move in. Everything is created for a comfortable life: spacious layouts, diverse amenities and the atmosphere of a quiet suburb. Key features - All apartments are finished in soothing tones, built-in appliances, panoramic windows, balconies in each residence. - The complex's infrastructure includes: fitness room with Technogym equipment, running track, playground, indoor swimming pool, barbecue area, and landscaped gardens. - There is one parking space assigned to each apartment. Private parking is provided for the guests of the complex. - Residents can use the cleaning and maintenance services. - The complex is under 24-hour security. Location advantages It takes 5 minutes to drive from the project to the major highway Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. It takes 15 minutes to get to the Global Village International Fair and the IMG World of Adventures theme park, 17 minutes to the Dubai Marina area, and 20 minutes to the popular Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall locations. It is a 30-minute drive from Al Maktoum International Airport and Dubai International Airport.

Location

Rabdan Building, Al Hebiah 1, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Damac Hills II

Dubai
Damac Hills 2 is a unique residential community located in the picturesque neighborhood of Dubai Land. It has a developing infrastructure and transportation network. The community will be comfortable for families with children, young couples, expats and those who prefer a relaxed lifestyle.
Transport accessibility

School900 m
Shop100 m
Medical center650 m
Airport30 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
