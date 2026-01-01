Q Gardens Aliya by AYS

Description

Q Gardens Aliya is a luxurious complex with spacious apartments and world-class amenities, conveniently located in a family-friendly neighborhood near the city center. It offers an atmosphere of peace and tranquility in harmony with nature. Key Features — Modern stylish design of apartments in light shades of pink with elements of marble and gilding; — Panoramic windows, doors and countertops from Italian brands Michelangelo and Bertolotto Porte; — A wide variety of on-site amenities: children's and sports fields, cycling studio, outdoor pool, espresso bar, rooftop lounge, business center and conference room. Neighborhood Infrastructure The small, tranquil Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) neighborhood is famous for its green parks and is perfectly laid out in the shape of a circle. All the necessary infrastructure is available in close proximity. Chubby Cheeks Nursery JVC and JSS International School and the nearest Nine Star supermarket are 4-6 minutes away. Carewell Clinics and Clinica Shyma are within 6-15 minutes. Location Advantages The advantageous location allows you to reach the Dubai Marina waterfront and the large-scale man-made Palm Jumeirah Island in 18 minutes. Two major golf courses The Els Club At Dubai Sport City and Jumeirah Golf Estate ClubHouse are within 16 minutes. The drive to Al Maktoum International Airport is 30 minutes.