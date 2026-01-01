Q Gardens Aliya by AYS

Catalog
Belgravia Heights 1, District JVC 12, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
AYS Developers
Total area
from 87 m² to 121 m²
Number of bedrooms
1
Starting price
from 477 867 $from 5 435 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Signing SPA
80%
Post Handover
20%
Post Handover Installment Period
60 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors33
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
Satellite TVYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
87 – 121
477 867 – 679 356
5 435 – 5 608
Brochure

Description

Q Gardens Aliya is a luxurious complex with spacious apartments and world-class amenities, conveniently located in a family-friendly neighborhood near the city center. It offers an atmosphere of peace and tranquility in harmony with nature. Key Features — Modern stylish design of apartments in light shades of pink with elements of marble and gilding; — Panoramic windows, doors and countertops from Italian brands Michelangelo and Bertolotto Porte; — A wide variety of on-site amenities: children's and sports fields, cycling studio, outdoor pool, espresso bar, rooftop lounge, business center and conference room. Neighborhood Infrastructure The small, tranquil Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) neighborhood is famous for its green parks and is perfectly laid out in the shape of a circle. All the necessary infrastructure is available in close proximity. Chubby Cheeks Nursery JVC and JSS International School and the nearest Nine Star supermarket are 4-6 minutes away. Carewell Clinics and Clinica Shyma are within 6-15 minutes. Location Advantages The advantageous location allows you to reach the Dubai Marina waterfront and the large-scale man-made Palm Jumeirah Island in 18 minutes. Two major golf courses The Els Club At Dubai Sport City and Jumeirah Golf Estate ClubHouse are within 16 minutes. The drive to Al Maktoum International Airport is 30 minutes.

Location

Belgravia Heights 1, District JVC 12, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC)

Dubai
Quiet, family-oriented gated community with green parks and water canals. The neighborhood is located in the center of the city near the main attractions. It has a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. Here will be comfortable for families with children and everyone who prefers a measured lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

School2 km
Shop1 km
Medical center7 km
Airport31 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Golf Simulator
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Conference room
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Restaurant/cafe
