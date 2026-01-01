Description

Tropical energy in architectural form. Preston by Confident is a premium residence in the Liwan area, combining the Japandi minimalism philosophy with modern technologies. Key Features — The apartments are designed with natural wood, sandy tones, and built-in furniture, including kitchens, bathrooms, and storage spaces. — Alexa smart home system, fingerprint-controlled electronic locks, and climate control. All functions can be remotely managed via a mobile app. — The well-developed infrastructure includes a gym, saunas and steam rooms, swimming pools for children and adults, an open-air cinema, a gaming room with PlayStation and Xbox, a barbecue area, an event gazebo, tennis and billiard tables, a football field, and a basketball court. — The residential complex also features EV charging stations, 24/7 security with video surveillance, flood protection, and pet-friendly spaces. Location Advantages The club residence is situated in a dynamic community with convenient access to the city’s main highways. Outlet Mall is 5 minutes away, while Academic City, Silicon Oasis, Downtown Dubai, Meydan Racecourse, and Creek Harbour are within 10–15 minutes. Dubai Marina, Burj Al Arab, and Palm Jumeirah are reachable in 25–27 minutes. Dubai International Airport is 16 minutes away.