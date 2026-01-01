Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeReal Estate CatalogParkway by Prestige One

Parkway by Prestige One

Bu Kadra, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Project Render
  1. Project Render
Item 1 of 10
1 / 10
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Developer
Prestige One Developments
Total area
from 79 m² to 161 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 479 237 $from 5 909 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
45%
Upon Handover
35%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 3
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2028
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors32
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
Satellite TVYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
79 – 85
479 237 – 547 311
6 006 – 6 425
2 bedrooms
102 – 120
653 506 – 793 737
6 374 – 6 565
3 bedrooms
161
953 029 – 1 067 392
5 909 – 6 614
Brochure

Description

A modern residential complex with an emphasis on the surrounding nature in the middle of a dynamic city. The high floor levels provide unforgettable views of the parkway. Parkway's exquisite living spaces combined with unique architectural designs is an island of tranquility in the heart of Dubai. Key Features — A rich variety of on-site entertainment and amenities, including adult and children's swimming pools, an indoor movie theater with stargazing, premium children's playrooms, a sports center, yoga room and more. — First-class materials and decorative elements in the interior design inspired by nature. — All apartments are delivered with finishing, built-in kitchen and furnishings, and panoramic windows and cozy open balconies with houseplants give a sense of comfort. Neighborhood infrastructure All the infrastructure necessary for living is within a comfortable distance. Kinderville Ras Al Khor and Swiss International Scientific School in Dubai and Dr Clinica medical center are 4-12 minutes away. Shabab Al Madina, Fresh KPmart and COOPS supermarkets are 3-5 minutes away. In addition, the residential complex is located in close proximity to the famous Ras Al Khor Nature Reserve, which has about 250 species of plants and 50 species of animals. Location Advantages The strategic location in MBR City between the major highways Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311), Sheikh Zayed Road (E11) and Al Khail offers a wide range of options for getting around the city. The Downtown Dubai area with the famous Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall, Zabeel Park and the Dubai Frame skyscraper are all within 15 minutes. The Global Village and Worlds of Adventure amusement parks are also 15 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is an 11-minute drive away.

Location

View on map
Bu Kadra, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

School1 km
Shop12 km
Medical center11 km
Airport13 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Golf Simulator
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Terrace

Developer

Prestige One Developments

Prestige One Developments

A leading developer in Dubai specializing in creating luxury residential properties. Since its inception in 2007, the company has been actively developing projects across the globe including Turkey, UK, USA and Canada, as well as focusing on high yield investments in the UAE.
More details
Catalog