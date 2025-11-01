Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeReal Estate CatalogPark Lane 2

Park Lane 2

17, 10 Street, District JVC 11, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 3
1 / 3
Building
Building
Building
Developer
Heilbronn Properties LTD
Total area
from 93 m² to 124 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 438 907 $from 3 949 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
20%
Upon Handover
70%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2025
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors6
Water supplyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
93 – 124
438 907 – 493 094
3 949 – 4 678
2 bedrooms
115 – 116
607 730 – 639 860
5 254 – 5 501
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Park Lane 2 is a family-friendly residential complex in the established community of Jumeirah Village Circle. Calm architecture, bright interiors, and functional shared areas come together here. The low-rise scale preserves a sense of privacy and homely comfort. Key Features – Apartments come with fitted kitchens and practical storage solutions. – A swimming pool with sun deck and a separate kids’ area, plus two workout zones — an indoor gym and an open-air space. – Active amenities include a padel court, a yoga terrace, and an outdoor cinema. • The wellness area features a steam room, sauna, and jacuzzi. • On the rooftop: a lounge with BBQ facilities and private cabanas; at courtyard level: family play areas. Location Advantages Set within a neighborhood with everyday amenities already in place and convenient access to the city’s main highways. Key destinations are within 20–30 minutes by car — Dubai Marina, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Palm Jumeirah, Mall of the Emirates, and Global Village. A trip to Dubai International Airport takes around 50 minutes.

Location

View on map
17, 10 Street, District JVC 11, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC)

Dubai
Quiet, family-oriented gated community with green parks and water canals. The neighborhood is located in the center of the city near the main attractions. It has a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. Here will be comfortable for families with children and everyone who prefers a measured lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

School1 km
Shop500 m
Medical center6 km
Airport8 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Terrace
Catalog