Description

The embodiment of resort living in Ras Al Khaimah. Palazzo Tissoli is the first residence by Italian design bureau Pininfarina on Al Marjan Island. Fully furnished apartments with Arab Gulf views set a new standard for premium living in a dynamic coastal location. Key Features — The complex's architecture is inspired by mountains, mangroves, and sand: tiered terraces and landscaped levels embody harmony between nature and modern elegance. — Interiors feature natural materials: stone, light wood, and glass create a refined style. The lot collection includes open layouts, floor-to-ceiling panoramic windows, kitchens with built-in appliances and marble splashbacks, and walk-in closets. — Infrastructure includes an infinity-pool, spa-center, yoga studio, rooftop relaxation areas, a 24-hour cafe, cinema, cigar lounge, creative spaces, children's playground, and water park. Location Advantages The clubhouse is situated on the first coastline of Al Marjan Island, ensuring direct beach access. Travel to Wynn Resort, Movenpick Resort, Al Marjan Island Casino, Al Marjan Beach Ave, Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah, and Al Hamra Golf Club takes 5-10 minutes. The journey to Al Hamra Mall and Gurudwara Ras Al-Khaimah will take 15-20 minutes, to Dubai — 60 minutes. Ras Al Khaimah International Airport is 45 minutes away.