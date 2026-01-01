Catalog
Octa Isle

Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Octa Development
Total area
from 95 m² to 330 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 2 to 5
Starting price
from 750 684 $from 6 681 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
48%
Upon Handover
32%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ3 2027
Interior finishesDecorated
Ceiling height3.1 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors15
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
2 bedrooms
95 – 121
750 684 – 1 187 988
7 885 – 9 748
3 bedrooms
127 – 219
849 527 – 1 600 786
6 681 – 7 300
4 bedrooms
271
2 277 981
8 386
5 bedrooms
330
2 673 352
8 099
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Exquisite residential complex in the picturesque part of Dubai Islands. The Octa Isle clubhouse was created in collaboration with the iconic Italian fashion house Missoni. Its unique architectural silhouette combines smooth lines and sculptural forms. The complex has become a true work of art, where the sea, design, and vitality merge. It is a lifestyle with a vibrant character and refined style. Key features - Apartments with a warm color palette and an emphasis on wood textures, custom mosaics, and natural stone. Panoramic windows and balconies offer stunning views of the surrounding nature and cityscape. - Residents have access to fitness studio, yoga space, playground, spa center with sauna, hammam, ice bath, and massage rooms, jacuzzi, lounge area, and more. Location advantages The project is conveniently located near the Infinity Bridge and has direct access to beaches, golf clubs, marinas, and entertainment venues. The Waterfront Market indoor market is 10 minutes away, while Downtown Dubai and DIFC are 15-20 minutes away. Trip to Dubai International Airport takes 20 minute.

Location

Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubai Islands

Dubai
Dubai Islands is an archipelago of five man-made islands in the Persian Gulf. The community is known for its white-sand beaches. The lifestyle here will suit entrepreneurs, tourists and young people.
More details

Transport accessibility

Airport9 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
