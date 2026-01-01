Catalog
Ocean Walk by Wellington

Nakhlat Deira, Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 2
1 / 2
Building
Building
Developer
Wellington Developments
Total area
from 83 m² to 241 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 602 539 $from 6 477 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
On Signing SPA
10%
Before Completion
35%
Post Handover
45%
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
Item 1 of 6
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors8
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
83 – 84
602 539 – 621 803
7 174 – 7 392
2 bedrooms
135 – 241
920 075 – 1 656 582
6 782 – 6 858
3 bedrooms
159 – 214
1 035 576 – 1 389 855
6 477 – 6 493
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Wellington Ocean Walk, a residential complex in one of Dubai Islands' most prestigious and promising areas, offers a new standard of modern waterfront living. A limited collection of residences forms an exclusive community within a project distinguished by its thoughtful architecture and practical transport links. Key Features – Spacious apartments with panoramic sea views, private pools, and premium layouts. – The community features high-class amenities, including a private marina club, beach clubs, spa resorts, a sports and aquatic centre, as well as 18-hole and 9-hole golf courses. – Numerous recreational zones, including a scenic promenade, parks, children's playgrounds, and an art and cultural district, create an ideal environment for family living and entertainment. Location Advantages Its location on the archipelago ensures convenient access to Dubai's main attractions. Key destinations like Deira Mall, Waterfront Market, Dubai Islands Beach, and Dubai Islands Marina are just 5 to 10 minutes away. It takes approximately 15-20 minutes to reach the Burj Khalifa and 20-25 minutes to get to the Jumeirah Burj Al Arab. Dubai International Airport (DXB) is only a 15-minute drive away.

Location

View on map
Nakhlat Deira, Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubai Islands

Dubai
Dubai Islands is an archipelago of five man-made islands in the Persian Gulf. The community is known for its white-sand beaches. The lifestyle here will suit entrepreneurs, tourists and young people.
More details

Transport accessibility

Sea500 m
School6 km
Shop500 m
Medical center6 km
Airport9 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Indoor swimming pool
  • Massage center
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Golf course
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Open balcony
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Terrace
  • Waterside
