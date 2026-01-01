Ocean Walk by Wellington

Description

Wellington Ocean Walk, a residential complex in one of Dubai Islands' most prestigious and promising areas, offers a new standard of modern waterfront living. A limited collection of residences forms an exclusive community within a project distinguished by its thoughtful architecture and practical transport links. Key Features – Spacious apartments with panoramic sea views, private pools, and premium layouts. – The community features high-class amenities, including a private marina club, beach clubs, spa resorts, a sports and aquatic centre, as well as 18-hole and 9-hole golf courses. – Numerous recreational zones, including a scenic promenade, parks, children's playgrounds, and an art and cultural district, create an ideal environment for family living and entertainment. Location Advantages Its location on the archipelago ensures convenient access to Dubai's main attractions. Key destinations like Deira Mall, Waterfront Market, Dubai Islands Beach, and Dubai Islands Marina are just 5 to 10 minutes away. It takes approximately 15-20 minutes to reach the Burj Khalifa and 20-25 minutes to get to the Jumeirah Burj Al Arab. Dubai International Airport (DXB) is only a 15-minute drive away.