Ocean Cove by Emaar

Description

Embodiment of luxurious living at Rashid Yachts & Marina. Stylish Ocean Cove apartments with panoramic views, exquisite architecture, and impeccable service create an unparalleled atmosphere for those who appreciate beauty and comfort. Every detail is meticulously designed to emphasize the uniqueness of this place. Key features - The apartment design is executed in natural shades and combines classic elegance with modern trends. All lots are equipped with panoramic windows and spacious balconies. - Residents of the complex can enjoy the fitness center, necessary equipment for various sports activities, a children's playground, a swimming pool, and park walking areas. Community infrastructure The residential complex is located on the territory of one of Dubai's historical districts, Rashid Yachts & Marina, previously known as Mina Rashid. Currently, this part of the city is undergoing extensive modernization. After renovation, it will house numerous residences, yacht clubs, restaurants, and hotels. However, access to the main social infrastructure facilities is already open. Within 8-10 minutes are schools Little Diamond Nursery Al Rafa, New Academy School, Dubai Gem Private Nursery, medical clinics Oxford Medical Centre Dubai UAE, Al Refaa Medical Examination Centre, Elite Medical Centre. Location advantages The project has an exit to Al Khaleej Road, which allows you to reach Dubai's iconic locations. The road to Downtown Dubai and the famous Al Sabkha Gold Souq will take 22 minutes, to Dubai Marina - 32 minutes. The journey to Dubai International Airport will take 20 minutes.