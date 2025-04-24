Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeReal Estate CatalogOcean Cove by Emaar

Ocean Cove by Emaar

2/3B, Mina Rashid Street, Madinat Dubai Al Melaheyah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Exteriors
  1. Exteriors
Item 1 of 4
1 / 4
Exteriors
Exteriors
Exteriors
Exteriors
Developer
Emaar Properties
Total area
from 121 m² to 121 m²
Number of bedrooms
2
Starting price
from 879 479 $from 7 237 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
70%
Upon Handover
20%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ3 2028
Interior finishesDecorated
Ceiling height3 m
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
2 bedrooms
121
879 479
7 237

Description

Embodiment of luxurious living at Rashid Yachts & Marina. Stylish Ocean Cove apartments with panoramic views, exquisite architecture, and impeccable service create an unparalleled atmosphere for those who appreciate beauty and comfort. Every detail is meticulously designed to emphasize the uniqueness of this place. Key features - The apartment design is executed in natural shades and combines classic elegance with modern trends. All lots are equipped with panoramic windows and spacious balconies. - Residents of the complex can enjoy the fitness center, necessary equipment for various sports activities, a children's playground, a swimming pool, and park walking areas. Community infrastructure The residential complex is located on the territory of one of Dubai's historical districts, Rashid Yachts & Marina, previously known as Mina Rashid. Currently, this part of the city is undergoing extensive modernization. After renovation, it will house numerous residences, yacht clubs, restaurants, and hotels. However, access to the main social infrastructure facilities is already open. Within 8-10 minutes are schools Little Diamond Nursery Al Rafa, New Academy School, Dubai Gem Private Nursery, medical clinics Oxford Medical Centre Dubai UAE, Al Refaa Medical Examination Centre, Elite Medical Centre. Location advantages The project has an exit to Al Khaleej Road, which allows you to reach Dubai's iconic locations. The road to Downtown Dubai and the famous Al Sabkha Gold Souq will take 22 minutes, to Dubai Marina - 32 minutes. The journey to Dubai International Airport will take 20 minutes.

Location

View on map
2/3B, Mina Rashid Street, Madinat Dubai Al Melaheyah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

School2 km
Shop350 m
Medical center3 km
Airport11 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Terrace
  • Waterside

Developer

Emaar Properties

Emaar Properties

The developer is among the most renowned and valuable real estate development companies in the world. The developer, with its extensive competencies in real estate, retail and shopping centers, hospitality and leisure, is shaping a new way of life through its commitment to design excellence, quality construction and on-time delivery.
More details

News

  1. Dubai Real Estate: what can an investor expect in 2025
    Dubai Real Estate: what can an investor expect in 202523.09.2025
  2. Top 5 neighborhoods in Dubai to buy property to rent out
    Top 5 neighborhoods in Dubai to buy property to rent out24.04.2025
Item 1 of 2
Catalog