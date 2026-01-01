Norah Residences by Al Tareq Star

Catalog
3, 12nd Street, JVC District 14, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Al Tareq Star Development
Total area
from 62 m² to 188 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 300 297 $from 4 066 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
30%
Upon Handover
60%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors17
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment, Duplex
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
62 – 79
300 297 – 354 292
4 457 – 4 798
2 bedrooms
99 – 116
442 751 – 490 764
4 221 – 4 431
Description

The light of perfection in the Jumeirah Village Circle area. The Norah Residences residential complex is designed in collaboration with the renowned architectural studio NAGA. The residence combines modern technology and premium service in a developing community. Key features — Semi-furnished apartments with a «Smart Home» system and fully equipped kitchens. Panoramic windows offer views of Khalfa Park. — Interiors are designed in a graphite-ash palette with expressive textures of natural stone and soft touches of smoky brown shades. Smooth lines and monochrome geometry emphasize minimalism in design. — The infrastructure includes a gym, yoga spaces, an open-air cinema, swimming pools, a children’s playground, a juice bar, and barbecue areas. Location advantages The project is located in JVC and has convenient access to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road. Proximity to the future metro station and a nearby bus stop will simplify travel around the city. The road to Circle Community Park and Circle Mall, Dubai Sports City, and Saudi German Hospital takes 5–10 minutes. Travel time to Dubai Hills Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Mall, Dubai Autodrome, The Beach JBR, and Dubai Marina is 10–20 minutes. Dubai International Airport can be reached in 25 minutes.

Location

3, 12nd Street, JVC District 14, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC)

Dubai
Quiet, family-oriented gated community with green parks and water canals. The neighborhood is located in the center of the city near the main attractions. It has a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. Here will be comfortable for families with children and everyone who prefers a measured lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport300 m
School850 m
Shop700 m
Medical center1 km
Airport34 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Recreation area
