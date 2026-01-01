Nasim Al Bahr Residences by ADNH

Description

Exquisite residential complex on the coast of Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah. Nasim Al Bahr Residences is designed as a space of absolute comfort and inspiration, where luxury is expressed in simplicity. Here, every day is filled with freshness and a sense of serenity. Key features - Fully furnished apartments, villas, and townhouses finished with natural materials in calm pastel colors, built-in appliances, panoramic windows, and balconies. - Residents have access to premium infrastructure: a gym, a playground, a games room, lounge areas, a lobby bar and café, a restaurant, a spa complex, a swimming pool, a cinema, and more. - Residence owners receive exclusive privileges from Marriott's Onvia platform: priority access to Marriott offers worldwide, special rates and elite status at more than 7,000 hotels, personalized concierge services and unique travel opportunities, room upgrades, bonus points for reservations, flights, and experiences. - The building's design takes the climate into account: during peak hours, it helps reduce the impact of heat, providing comfort and natural lighting in open areas all year round. Location advantages The project has access to Al Marjan Boulevard, which connects to the emirate's main highway, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Salem Road. The Wynn Resort and Marjan Central are a 5-minute drive away, while Al Hamra Golf Club is 15 minutes away. RAK International Airport is 30 minutes away, and Dubai International Airport is 60 minutes away.