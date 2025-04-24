Montiva by Vida by Emaar

Description

The pearl of modern living on the shore of Dubai Creek. Montiva by Vida is a new project in the Green Gate district with branded residences. The architectural design combines natural motifs with technology, creating an atmosphere of comfort and luxury. Key Features — Apartments with elegant interiors reflect Vida’s signature style. Panoramic windows offer views of the park and golf courses. Interiors are designed in warm beige-brown tones with accents in ivory and caramel shades. Walls are finished with large-format panels with a matte texture, and floors are covered with natural light wood. — Infrastructure for active recreation and relaxation includes an infinity pool, gym, yoga studio, and medical center. — Within the community: sports grounds, running track, football field, skate park, climbing wall, barbecue lawns, boutiques, and restaurants. Location Advantages The complex is located in the tranquil Green Gate District within Dubai Creek Harbour, featuring a 7-kilometer shoreline along the canal. The Ras Al Khor promenade and sanctuary are just minutes away. Travel time to Downtown Dubai, Dubai Mall, and Burj Khalifa is about 10–15 minutes, and to Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah — 25–30 minutes. The road to Dubai International Airport will take 15 minutes.