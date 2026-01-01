Description

The embodiment of modern luxury in dynamic Dubailand. Milos by Karma is a prestigious residential project rising 13 floors high, reflecting new standards of refined living. Elegant facades and thoughtfully designed architecture blend harmoniously into Dubai’s evolving urban landscape. Key Features — Luxurious apartments feature spacious layouts with high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling panoramic windows, and premium finishes in graphite, caramel, and sandy tones. — First-class leisure infrastructure includes an infinity pool, jacuzzi, rooftop cinema, modern fitness center, children’s playground, yoga spaces, and a Finnish sauna. — The complex grounds are adorned with lush gardens and carefully designed public areas, and also include a multifunctional terrace, barbecue area, and special zones for photo sessions. — For maximum resident comfort, the development offers 24/7 security, concierge service, and covered parking. Location Advantages The complex is strategically located in the central part of Dubailand. Residents enjoy direct access to the city’s main transport arteries, including Al Ain Dubai Road. Dubai Silicon Oasis and The Villa Community are just 1 minute away, IMG World is 10 minutes away, and Global Village is 12 minutes away. Travel time to popular attractions such as Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa, and Dubai Mall is 20 minutes. Dubai International Airport is 25 minutes away.