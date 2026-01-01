Catalog
Mi Casa by London Gate

93, District JVC 16, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
London Gate Real Estate Development LLC
Total area
from 40 m² to 132 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 203 131 $from 4 074 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
10%
Upon Handover
70%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height2.8 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors6
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
40 – 44
203 131 – 217 291
4 871 – 5 049
1 bedroom
67 – 88
309 598 – 384 207
4 359 – 4 592
2 bedrooms
94 – 132
421 783 – 539 687
4 074 – 4 455
Description

Low-rise residential complex in Jumeirah Village Circle. The bright facade and clean forms of the Mi Casa building create a sense of lightness and balance. Here, the modern urban rhythm harmoniously combines with the gentle pace of life. Key features - All apartments are finished with high-quality materials in light colors, built-in appliances. With panoramic windows, high ceilings and spacious layouts, the house will always be filled with natural light. - Residents have access to: a gym, a children's playground, lounge areas near the pool, a barbecue terrace, dining spaces, a garden with walking paths, etc. Location advantages The project is located in a developed community where shops, schools, clinics, parks are within walking distance. The nearest public transport stop is a 5-minute walk away, and Al Khail Road is a 5-minute drive away. It will take 10 minutes to get to Dubai Hills Mall, 15 minutes to Dubai Marina, and 20 minutes to the popular Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall locations. It takes 25 minutes to get to Dubai International Airport and 30 minutes to get to Al Maktoum International Airport.

Location

93, District JVC 16, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC)

Dubai
Quiet, family-oriented gated community with green parks and water canals. The neighborhood is located in the center of the city near the main attractions. It has a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. Here will be comfortable for families with children and everyone who prefers a measured lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport600 m
School1 km
Shop500 m
Medical center500 m
Airport32 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
