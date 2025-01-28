Description

Oasis of elegance in Jumeirah Garden City. The luxurious interiors of the Mayfair Gardens clubhouse and meticulously designed layouts provide an atmosphere of warmth and cosiness. Every detail is designed for a comfortable living experience. Key features - All apartments are finished with high quality materials with marble inserts, panoramic windows, balconies, built-in storage and appliances. - On the territory of the complex are located: gym, space for yoga, table football and tennis, billiards, chess tables, barbecue area, infinity pool, lounge zone. Community Infrastructure Jumeirah Garden City is a modern district of Dubai, located near the key locations of the metropolis. Community residents have access to all necessary infrastructure: cultural and entertainment centres, restaurants, parks, jogging paths. Al Maktoum Primary School, Old Little Flock English School, Little Champions Nursery and medical clinics Al Hana Medical Centre, NMC Medical Centre, Sparkle Medical Centre are located at a distance of 7-10 minutes. Location Advantages With access to Sheikh Zayed Road, one of the city's largest motorways, Dubai's major tourist attractions are within easy reach. World Trade Centre is 3 minutes away, Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are 4 minutes away and La Mer Beach is 5 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 15 minutes away.