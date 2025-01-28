Catalog
Mayfair Gardens

1, 35 Street, Al Satwa, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Majid Developments
Total area
from 76 m² to 101 m²
Number of bedrooms
1
Starting price
from 545 899 $from 6 082 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
On Signing SPA
10%
Before Completion
30%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2026
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.2 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors12
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
76 – 101
545 899 – 615 327
6 082 – 7 174
Brochure

Description

Oasis of elegance in Jumeirah Garden City. The luxurious interiors of the Mayfair Gardens clubhouse and meticulously designed layouts provide an atmosphere of warmth and cosiness. Every detail is designed for a comfortable living experience. Key features - All apartments are finished with high quality materials with marble inserts, panoramic windows, balconies, built-in storage and appliances. - On the territory of the complex are located: gym, space for yoga, table football and tennis, billiards, chess tables, barbecue area, infinity pool, lounge zone. Community Infrastructure Jumeirah Garden City is a modern district of Dubai, located near the key locations of the metropolis. Community residents have access to all necessary infrastructure: cultural and entertainment centres, restaurants, parks, jogging paths. Al Maktoum Primary School, Old Little Flock English School, Little Champions Nursery and medical clinics Al Hana Medical Centre, NMC Medical Centre, Sparkle Medical Centre are located at a distance of 7-10 minutes. Location Advantages With access to Sheikh Zayed Road, one of the city's largest motorways, Dubai's major tourist attractions are within easy reach. World Trade Centre is 3 minutes away, Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are 4 minutes away and La Mer Beach is 5 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 15 minutes away.

Location

View on map
1, 35 Street, Al Satwa, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport550 m
School1 km
Shop1 km
Medical center1 km
Airport11 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Billiard room
  • Table tennis room
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade

