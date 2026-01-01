Catalog
Mayas Sea View

Nakhlat Deira, Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Item 1 of 3
1 / 3
Developer
Sama Mayas Real Estate Development
Total area
from 87 m² to 171 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 794 826 $from 4 632 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
50%
Post Handover
30%
Post Handover Installment Period
30 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2026
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors9
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
87 – 171
794 826 – 1 076 106
4 632 – 12 231
2 bedrooms
130 – 148
1 070 660 – 1 329 339
8 214 – 8 937

Description

Luxury residential complex in Dubai Islands. Mayas Sea View Apartments is a harmonious blend of luxury and convenience. Panoramic views of the glittering waterfront will be an integral part of your daily experience. Key features - All apartments are presented with designer finishes, panoramic windows and balconies. - On the territory of the complex are located: gym, space for various sports, children's playground, swimming pool, sauna, cinema, barbecue area. Community infrastructure Dubai Islands is an actively developing archipelago of 5 islands. Deira Mall is being built in this area, which will be the largest shopping centre in the region. Dubai Islands beaches are recognised for their high quality and safety: they have been awarded the prestigious Blue Flag award. Residents will also have access to professional golf courses. Medical centres Al Baraha Government Service, Clinicare Naif, Al Fallah Medical Clinic and schools Al Manar Tarbiya School, Tiny Tots Nursery, Toledo School can be reached in 10-15 minutes. Location advantages Exit from the islands is via the Infinity Bridge, which connects to the main roads of the city. Downtown Dubai and Dubai Mall are 25 minutes away and Burj Khalifa is 27 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is an 18-minute drive away.

Location

Nakhlat Deira, Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubai Islands

Dubai
Dubai Islands is an archipelago of five man-made islands in the Persian Gulf. The community is known for its white-sand beaches. The lifestyle here will suit entrepreneurs, tourists and young people.
More details

Transport accessibility

Sea800 m
Shop4 km
Airport9 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Waterside
