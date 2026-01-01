Catalog
Marriott Residences JLT by Saba

Mazaya Business Avenue AA1, Mazaya, Jumeirah Heights, Jumeirah Islands, Al Thanyah 5, Al Thanyah, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  1. Exteriors
Developer
SABA Properties JLT
Total area
from 90 m² to 203 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 634 445 $from 7 034 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
10%
Post Handover
30%
Post Handover Installment Period
36 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ3 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.1 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors54
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
90 – 94
634 445 – 741 729
7 034 – 7 865
2 bedrooms
130 – 139
922 804 – 1 175 221
7 077 – 8 437
3 bedrooms
203
1 524 030 – 1 687 678
7 480 – 8 277
Brochure

Description

Benchmark of modern living at Jumeirah Lake Towers. Every element of the premium Marriott Residences JLT is designed to create an atmosphere of exclusivity. It is a place where luxury and comfort merge in perfect balance. Key features - Fully furnished apartments with clean finishes, storage and integrated appliances. Spacious balconies and panoramic windows flood the home with natural light. - Residents have access to: gym, jogging tracks, paddle tennis court, children's playroom, infinity pool, lounge area, barbecue terrace, cinema. - High quality and service standards are guaranteed by the world famous Mariott brand. Community infrastructure Jumeirah Lake Towers is a dynamically developing neighbourhood in Dubai. There are three man-made lakes and a large park within the community. Residents can take advantage of all the necessary infrastructure: shopping and entertainment centres, restaurants, bicycle paths, walking alleys, kindergartens, schools, medical clinics. Location advantages The Sheikh Zayed Road motorway provides a 12-minute drive to Palm Jumeirah, 16 minutes to Expo City and 25 minutes to Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall. Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport are 30 minutes away.

Location

View on map
Mazaya Business Avenue AA1, Mazaya, Jumeirah Heights, Jumeirah Islands, Al Thanyah 5, Al Thanyah, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT)

Dubai
JLT is a business district located in the heart of Dubai along the coastal zone of the Persian Gulf. It has a developed infrastructure and convenient transportation network. The neighborhood is perfect for businessmen, professionals, people with an active lifestyle, young couples and families with children.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport1 km
School1 km
Shop850 m
Medical center2 km
Metro station2 km
Airport32 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Massage center
  • Sauna
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Washhouse
