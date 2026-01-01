Marriott Residences JLT by Saba

Description

Benchmark of modern living at Jumeirah Lake Towers. Every element of the premium Marriott Residences JLT is designed to create an atmosphere of exclusivity. It is a place where luxury and comfort merge in perfect balance. Key features - Fully furnished apartments with clean finishes, storage and integrated appliances. Spacious balconies and panoramic windows flood the home with natural light. - Residents have access to: gym, jogging tracks, paddle tennis court, children's playroom, infinity pool, lounge area, barbecue terrace, cinema. - High quality and service standards are guaranteed by the world famous Mariott brand. Community infrastructure Jumeirah Lake Towers is a dynamically developing neighbourhood in Dubai. There are three man-made lakes and a large park within the community. Residents can take advantage of all the necessary infrastructure: shopping and entertainment centres, restaurants, bicycle paths, walking alleys, kindergartens, schools, medical clinics. Location advantages The Sheikh Zayed Road motorway provides a 12-minute drive to Palm Jumeirah, 16 minutes to Expo City and 25 minutes to Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall. Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport are 30 minutes away.