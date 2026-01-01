Description

A new chapter of premium real estate in the DLRC area. Marquis Vista — 129 exclusive residences that embody modern luxury and innovation. Every detail of the residential complex is designed for comfort and a secluded atmosphere near the vibrant heart of the metropolis. Key Features — Fully furnished apartments with high-end finishes in beige, sand, and caramel tones. Kitchens are equipped with built-in Teka appliances and custom-made furniture. — The refined two-bedroom residences feature private pools, spacious guest areas, and walk-in wardrobes. — Residents have access to a main pool with a terrace, relaxation gazebos, an open-air cinema, a barbecue area, a gym, a sauna, a yoga space, a children's play zone, and a conference hall. Location Advantages The complex is located in the peaceful family-oriented community of Dubai Land Residence Complex with convenient access to the city’s main highways. The trip to IMG World theme park takes 16 minutes, to Global Village — 19 minutes, and to Dubai Safari Park — 20 minutes. Travel time to the popular Dubai Autodrome is 28 minutes, to Dubai Marina and EXPO 2020 — 30 minutes. The road to Dubai International Airport takes 27 minutes.