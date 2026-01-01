Catalog
Marquis Vista

Al Maha Residence, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Building
Building
Developer
Marquis Developer
Total area
from 41 m² to 114 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 213 023 $from 3 621 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
50%
Post Handover
30%
Post Handover Installment Period
24 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ3 2029
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors10
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
41 – 42
213 023 – 213 900
5 039 – 5 099
1 bedroom
81 – 98
339 467 – 356 386
3 621 – 4 171
2 bedrooms
114
482 806
4 218
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

A new chapter of premium real estate in the DLRC area. Marquis Vista — 129 exclusive residences that embody modern luxury and innovation. Every detail of the residential complex is designed for comfort and a secluded atmosphere near the vibrant heart of the metropolis. Key Features — Fully furnished apartments with high-end finishes in beige, sand, and caramel tones. Kitchens are equipped with built-in Teka appliances and custom-made furniture. — The refined two-bedroom residences feature private pools, spacious guest areas, and walk-in wardrobes. — Residents have access to a main pool with a terrace, relaxation gazebos, an open-air cinema, a barbecue area, a gym, a sauna, a yoga space, a children's play zone, and a conference hall. Location Advantages The complex is located in the peaceful family-oriented community of Dubai Land Residence Complex with convenient access to the city’s main highways. The trip to IMG World theme park takes 16 minutes, to Global Village — 19 minutes, and to Dubai Safari Park — 20 minutes. Travel time to the popular Dubai Autodrome is 28 minutes, to Dubai Marina and EXPO 2020 — 30 minutes. The road to Dubai International Airport takes 27 minutes.

Location

View on map
Al Maha Residence, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubailand

Dubai
Dubailand is one of the largest districts of the emirate, which is called “a city within a city”. It has all the infrastructure necessary for life and a well-developed transportation network. The community is suitable for families with children and all those who prefer a measured lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

Shop1 km
Airport24 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Lobby
  • Conference room
  • Recreation area
